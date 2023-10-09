Get A $50 Gift Card When You Buy The Official PS5 Headset

For a limited time, you can get a free $50 online gift card when you buy a Sony Pulse 3D gaming headset from Dell's online store. The wireless headset is reasonably priced at $100, so getting a $50 gift card with your order is a pretty great offer. Dell is just one of many retailers offering standout gaming and tech deals in response to Amazon Prime Day Round 2 (Big Deal Days).

If you're looking to earn even more store credit, Dell has a similar deal that nets you a $100 gift card when you buy a new PS5 console.

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

The Pulse 3D gaming headset is Sony's official PS5 headset, featuring full support for the PS5's built-in spatial audio, and a sleek design with dual noise-canceling microphones built into the earcups rather than a boom mic like other gaming headsets. The Pulse 3D works wirelessly via Bluetooth and charges with the included USB-C cable, or you can plug it into your DualSense controller's 3.5mm audio jack for wired connections. Speaking of the DualSense, you should check out these DualSense bundle deals that come with a PlayStation-exclusive game.

The gift card will credit to your account after you make your purchase. Though it can only be used at Dell, the manufacturer has a bunch of PS5 games and accessories , including The Last of Us Part 2, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, the DualSense Edge, PSVR 2, and more. That said, the gift card can be used on any product in Dell's online store, including the numerous prebuilt desktops, gaming laptops, monitors, and other PC hardware on offer.