Get A $50 Apple Gift Card When Purchasing An Apple TV

The Apple TV . Like Roku and Fire TV Sticks, the Apple TV provides an easy interface to access streaming services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. Where the Apple TV truly excels is performance for both audio and video. The Apple TV bests a lot of smart TVs and the more budget-friendly Roku and Amazon Fire Devices. That said, the Apple TV is worth it if you stream a lot of content, and Apple is offering an awesome deal on both Apple TV models. From now until August 15, you'll get a free $50 Apple Gift Card when purchasing the Apple TV or Apple TV 4K.

Apple TV $150+ Simply make your purchase through the official Apple website, choose the Pay In Full option, and your gift card will be emailed to you within 24 hours. It’s a good idea to spring for the Apple TV 4K if you have a screen in your home that’ll support the resolution or if you plan on upgrading in the near future. Everyone else, meanwhile, can get away with the Apple TV HD, which offers much of the same functionality but is $20 cheaper. See Apple TV HD See Apple TV 4K

If you do spring for the Apple TV 4K, you’ll be treated to more than just 4K. The tiny device is also equipped with an A12 Bionic chip to improve gaming through Apple Arcade, it offers full support for HDR, and is compatible with Dolby Atmos. So if you’re not happy with your current smart TVs performance, consider making the upgrade to Apple TV 4K--and snagging a $50 gift card in the process.

The deal is only running until August 15, so swing by and check out the event before it ends. While you're there, you can also cash in on six months of free Apple Music when picking up AirPods, Beats, or HomePod mini. Apple Music isn't quite as popular as Spotify, although a HomePod mini makes a great partner for Apple TV 4K.