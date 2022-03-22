Get A 34-Inch Ultrawide Monitor For Just $250

If you've been looking for an ultrawide monitor that's both reliable and comes with a palatable price tag, you'll want to head over to eBay as soon as possible. Limited quantities are available, but a certified refurbished version of Samsung's highly reviewed 34-inch ultrawide monitor is currently listed for just $250, down from $600.

Samsung 34-Inch FreeSync LCD (Refurbished) $250 (was $600) The Samsung monitor is bound to sell out fast--not only is this a great price point, but there are nearly 4,000 potential buyers watching the listing. Free shipping is included with your purchase along with a 30-day return policy. Specs for the display fall into the "premium" range, with a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. It also features AMD FreeSync for smoother gameplay. And because the screen is so massive, you can easily use both picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture display methods for multitasking. See at eBay

Ultrawide monitors don't come cheap, making the current deal at eBay all the more enticing. If you're interested in checking out a few other monitors before pulling the trigger, you can take a look at our list of the best 4K gaming monitors--which includes products from LG, Asus, Dell, and Acer.

If you're looking for something bigger, you'll find the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 on sale for $1200, down from $1400. It might blow your budget for the next few months, but with a 240Hz refresh rate, 49-inch display, and blistering fast 1ms response time, there's not much else like it on the market.