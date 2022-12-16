Get A 3-Year VPN Subscription For Just $57

If you’re looking for additional privacy and security when working on your computer, there’s no better solution than a VPN. Unfortunately, most services require a monthly subscription or lofty one-time fee. Right now, however, you can purchase a three-year subscription to the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for just $57, down from $207, when using promo code WINDSCRIBE at checkout.

Windscribe might not be as well-known as some other VPN services, but it offers much of the same functionality. You’ll have access to servers in more than 69 countries, strong encryption thanks to AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth and a 4095-bit RSA key, and intuitive interfaces that make it easy to navigate all its features. You’ll also be able to turn your PC into a secure hotspot and select which applications run over the VPN and which stay local to your network.

When browsing the web, you’ll even benefit from a browser extension that helps determine the best VPN location for optimal performance, the ability to block ads and trackers, and a “cookie monster” feature that tracks cookies and deletes them when needed.

Considering many other VPNs cost upward of $5/month (or more), getting three years of a service for less than $60 is a pretty enticing offer. Windscribe works across Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android--giving you plenty of ways to enjoy added privacy. This deal will only stick around until December 19, so be sure to check it out this weekend before it expires on Monday.