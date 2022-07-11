Get A 1TB PS5 SSD For $110 Right Now At Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, but the online retailer isn't the only company dishing out deals this week. Best Buy has some good sales going on as well, including a nice discount on an internal PS5 SSD.

Best Buy is selling Adata's XPG Gammix S70 Blade for only $110 right now, which is down from $127.50. This drive has read/write performance of up to 7400/6800/MB per second.

ADATA - XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade 1TB Internal SSD $100 (was $127.50) The PS5's built-in 1TB drive can fill up pretty quickly, especially with the monthly PlayStation Plus games and the regular updates for big games like Call of Duty: Warzone and others, so another internal drive is something you may want to consider. The PS5 has always supported external hard drives, but you need something like this, an internal SSD, to expand the amount of storage that can be used to play native PS5 games. See at Best Buy

The SSD has very good reviews on Best Buy and elsewhere. Additionally, the 2 TB model is on sale as well, dropping from $250 to $200 on Best Buy.

Adding new internal storage for PS5 is officially supported by Sony, so you don't have to worry about voiding your warranty. For more, check out GameSpot's official guide on how to install a new SSD into your PS5.

