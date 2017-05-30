Get A 1 TB Xbox One S With Gears Of War 4 For Only $240 Right Now

Looking for a new Xbox One? Newegg's eBay store is currently offering a solid deal on the console that you might want to consider if you're in the market for a console and want it now.

The store is selling the 1 TB Gears of War 4 Xbox One S for only $240. That's a nice discount on the console's normal $350 (or higher) price point. You order a console from Newegg here.

According to Newegg, it has already sold more than 4,000 of the systems, which is 82 percent of the total stock. This is to say, if you're interested, you may not want to wait. Another thing to be aware of is that the console does not ship outside of the United States.

This offer comes just weeks before Microsoft is expected to divulge more details at E3 on Project Scorpio, the next Xbox console coming this year. A price point for the system has not been announced, but we know it will be more expensive than the Xbox One S.

