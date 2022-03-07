Get $99 Switch eShop Credit For Only 81 Bucks Right Now

If you buy games on the Nintendo Switch eShop (who doesn't?), you're going to want to take advantage of one of the best eShop credit deals we've ever seen. Eneba is selling $99 eShop codes for $81 with promo code Nintendo99. Yes, you're getting close to 20 bucks of free eShop credit with this deal. It's worth noting that this deal only applies to North American eShop codes.

You'll notice that credit is already discounted to $87, but if you enter the code Nintendo99 at checkout, the price drops even further. While we occasionally see 10% discounts on eShop credit, it's exceedingly rare to find anything this significant--besides that one time a major retailer offered eShop credit for ridiculously low prices by mistake (and then canceled a lot of the orders).

If you've never heard of Eneba, rest assured that you will actually get what you order. Several GameSpot staffers (including myself) purchased this deal, received the code instantly, and redeemed it on the Switch eShop already.

Eneba accepts PayPal, major credit cards, and even CVS gift cards for some reason. We didn't test it, but if you create an Eneba wallet and add money to it, you can avoid the "service fee." If you manage to do that, you'll get your code for around 75 bucks.