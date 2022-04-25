The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get 9 Oculus Quest Games For A Bargain Price
Pick from a catalog that includes Swords of Gargantua, Accounting+, and more.
If your Oculus Quest library has grown stale, Fanatical is giving you a chance to spice things up with an impressive new deal. The aptly named Build Your Own Quest VR Bundle lets you snag nine VR games for just $50--although cheaper tiers are also available if you're only interested in a few new titles.
While you'll get the most bang for your buck by purchasing nine games for $50, you can also pick up five games for $30 or three games for $20. The Build Your Own Quest VR Bundle is comprised of 18 titles, including Accounting+, Swords of Gargantua, Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey, and more. All game codes are redeemed directly to your Facebook/Meta/Oculus account.
Accounting+ is one of the quirkier titles of the bunch, as it was developed by William Pugh, Dominik Johann, and Justin Roiland--famous for The Stanley Parable, Minit, and Rick and Morty, respectively. The bizarre game sees you diving into a litany of off-the-wall adventures and encountering a cast of increasingly hilarious characters. If you're a fan of Rick and Morty's humor, you'll find a lot to love in Accounting+.
If you're in the mood for something more relaxing, consider checking out ForeVR Darts, Puzzling Places, or A Fisherman's Tale.
Here are all 18 games in the Build Your Own Quest VR Bundle catalog--be sure to head over to Fanatical to learn more about each title.
All games in the Build Your Own Quest VR Bundle
- A Fisherman's Tale
- Accounting+
- Anshar 2: Hyperdrive
- Carly and the Reaperman
- Death Horizon Reloaded
- Down the Rabbit Hole
- Electronauts
- ForeVR Darts
- Mare
- Prison Boss VR
- Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey
- Puzzling Places
- Swarm
- Swords of Gargantua
- Star Shaman
- Traffic Jams
- Wands
- Zero Caliber
