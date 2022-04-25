Get 9 Oculus Quest Games For A Bargain Price

If your Oculus Quest library has grown stale, Fanatical is giving you a chance to spice things up with an impressive new deal. The aptly named Build Your Own Quest VR Bundle lets you snag nine VR games for just $50--although cheaper tiers are also available if you're only interested in a few new titles.

While you'll get the most bang for your buck by purchasing nine games for $50, you can also pick up five games for $30 or three games for $20. The Build Your Own Quest VR Bundle is comprised of 18 titles, including Accounting+, Swords of Gargantua, Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey, and more. All game codes are redeemed directly to your Facebook/Meta/Oculus account.

Accounting+ is one of the quirkier titles of the bunch, as it was developed by William Pugh, Dominik Johann, and Justin Roiland--famous for The Stanley Parable, Minit, and Rick and Morty, respectively. The bizarre game sees you diving into a litany of off-the-wall adventures and encountering a cast of increasingly hilarious characters. If you're a fan of Rick and Morty's humor, you'll find a lot to love in Accounting+.

If you're in the mood for something more relaxing, consider checking out ForeVR Darts, Puzzling Places, or A Fisherman's Tale.

Here are all 18 games in the Build Your Own Quest VR Bundle catalog--be sure to head over to Fanatical to learn more about each title.

All games in the Build Your Own Quest VR Bundle