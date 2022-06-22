Get 8 Steam Deck Games For $10 For A Limited Time

Fanatical has another Steam Deck-verified games bundle up for grabs, and this one is even better than the one we saw last month. The Build Your Own Play On The Go Bundle features 16 games total to pick from, including Murder by Numbers, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Yoku's Island Express, and other well-received titles.

As usual, there are multiple tiers in the Build Your Own Play On The Go Bundle. You can get three games for $5, five games for $7, or eight games for $10. At the highest tier, you're only spending $1.25 per game. Every game in the bundle has been verified by Valve to run on Steam Deck, so this is a great way to get a bunch of cool games for cheap. After building your bundle, you'll receive Steam keys; all of the games are also playable on a regular gaming PC, of course.

For instance, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun and Blacksad: Under the Skin are regularly priced at $40 each. Shadow Tactics is a tactical-stealth game that has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" user rating on Steam. Meanwhile, Blacksad is a narrative-focused adventure starring an undercover detective. It's an adaption of the Spanish comic series of the same name.

There are some other stellar games to pick from. Murder by Numbers is an inventive mash-up of nonogram puzzles and visual novel storytelling. Meanwhile, Yoku's Island Express cleverly injects pinball into the metroidvania formula to create a unique spin on both genres. Metroidvania enthusiasts should also check out Chasm, which features procedurally generated environments and hack-and-slash combat.

We've included the full list of games in the Build Your Own Play On The Go Bundle below.

Fanatical Build Your Own Play On The Go Bundle

Tesla Force

Blacksad: Under the Skin

Skeletal Avenger

Rising Hell

Murder by Numbers

Chasm

Jydge

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

The Sexy Brutale

The Vagrant

Gray Dawn

Party Hard 2

Evan's Remains

Yoku's Island Express

Lovecraft's Untold Stories

Beholder + Beholder 2 Double Pack

The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia

Simulacra