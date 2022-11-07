Get 7 Steam Games For $20, Including 2 Wolfenstein Titles
Fanatical's November Platinum Collection includes several awesome shooters, adventure games, and RPGs.
It’s time for Fanatical’s monthly Platinum Collection bundle, and this month is packed with tons of amazing PC games. November’s selection spans 20 highly-rated titles from the last few years. In fact, as the bundle’s description notes, all games on offer are rated at least 90% positive on Steam--so you’re guaranteed to grab a few gems this month.
As is often the case with Fanatical bundles, the November Platinum Collection offers three tiers, starting at $10 for three games, $15 for five, or $20 for seven. While the $20 tier is the best value, all three options can save you quite a bit on the games you choose for your bundle.
A few standouts include shooters like Wolfenstein: The New Order and its prequel, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. Both games were lauded at launch for successfully resurrecting the Wolfenstein franchise, melding the classic run-and-gun gameplay the series pioneered with a more story-focused approach and modern design touches.
There’s also Hypnospace Outlaw, an adventure game that mixes point-and-click gameplay with a psychedelic 90’s internet theme that’s perfect for a dose of old-school web nostalgia.
If you’re in the mood for a new strategy game, Space Hulk: Tactics is a turn-based wargame set in the Warhammer 40K universe, where you control a squad of either Blood Marine Space Hulks or Tyranid Gene Stealers in single-player missions or online multiplayer skirmishes.
There’s plenty more, including the acclaimed narrative adventure game Adios, the cat-focused life sim Calico, and stealth-shooter Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 - Season Pass Edition. Check the full lineup of all 20 PC games below, or head over to Fanatical to snag the bundle now.
Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.
Fanatical Platinum Collection Build Your Own Bundle November
- Adios
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- Calico
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Family Man
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Learning Factory
- MudRunner
- Mutazione
- Nanotale: the Typing Chronicles
- Not Tonight
- Old School Musical
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 - Season Pass Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- TombStar
- The Wild Eight
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Preorder Pokemon Scarlet And Violet For Less Than $50
- Preorder Bayonetta 3 At A Big Discount
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Discounted To Just $40
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation