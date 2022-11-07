Get 7 Steam Games For $20, Including 2 Wolfenstein Titles

It’s time for Fanatical’s monthly Platinum Collection bundle, and this month is packed with tons of amazing PC games. November’s selection spans 20 highly-rated titles from the last few years. In fact, as the bundle’s description notes, all games on offer are rated at least 90% positive on Steam--so you’re guaranteed to grab a few gems this month.

As is often the case with Fanatical bundles, the November Platinum Collection offers three tiers, starting at $10 for three games, $15 for five, or $20 for seven. While the $20 tier is the best value, all three options can save you quite a bit on the games you choose for your bundle.

A few standouts include shooters like Wolfenstein: The New Order and its prequel, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. Both games were lauded at launch for successfully resurrecting the Wolfenstein franchise, melding the classic run-and-gun gameplay the series pioneered with a more story-focused approach and modern design touches.

There’s also Hypnospace Outlaw, an adventure game that mixes point-and-click gameplay with a psychedelic 90’s internet theme that’s perfect for a dose of old-school web nostalgia.

If you’re in the mood for a new strategy game, Space Hulk: Tactics is a turn-based wargame set in the Warhammer 40K universe, where you control a squad of either Blood Marine Space Hulks or Tyranid Gene Stealers in single-player missions or online multiplayer skirmishes.

There’s plenty more, including the acclaimed narrative adventure game Adios, the cat-focused life sim Calico, and stealth-shooter Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 - Season Pass Edition. Check the full lineup of all 20 PC games below, or head over to Fanatical to snag the bundle now.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.

Fanatical Platinum Collection Build Your Own Bundle November