Get 7 PC Games For $20, Including The Zaniest Golf Game Ever
What the Golf, Kingdom Rush Origins, and 16 other games are all part of the savings.
Fanatical's Platinum Collection is once again live, giving you a chance to pick up seven games for just $20. You'll get to choose from a catalog filled with 18 popular indies, including Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered, What the Golf, Kingdom Rush Origins, and Zengeon.
If you'd rather not pick up seven games for $20, two other tiers of the Platinum Collection are offered--five games for $15 and three games for $10. Regardless of which tier you opt for, you'll earn a 5% off coupon for your next Fanatical order.
What the Golf is the standout title of the bunch, offering a zany golfing experience that's as much about the puzzles as it is about hitting the links. With daily challenges and 500 unique levels, the indie game should keep you busy for quite some time.
Folks looking for something a bit faster-paced should check out Kingdom Rush Origins--a tower defense game that serves as a prequel to Kingdom Rush series. The game will see you traveling across a handful of colorful locations as you defend your territory with Elf Archers, Stone Druids, and specialized towers that boast more than 18 abilities.
You'll find the entire lineup for Fanatical's Platinum Collection April 2022 below.
Platinum Collection April 2022
- Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered
- The Big Con
- Blood and Zombies
- Buddy Simulator 1984
- Constructor Plus
- Dead Age 2
- Dust to the End
- Gigapocalypse
- Hedon Bloodrite
- Kingdom Rush Origins
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Ruin Raiders
- Song of Horror Complete Edition
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- What the Golf
- Yolked
- Zengeon
