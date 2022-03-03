Get 7 PC Games For 20 Bucks By Building Your Own Bundle

Fanatical's March Platinum Collection is now live, giving you the chance to score seven Steam games for just $20. There are 20 games to choose from, including Pine, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

The Platinum Collection at Fanatical is offered in three tiers. Picking three games runs you $10, five games is $15, and it maxes out at seven games for $20. You're free to pick and choose any titles in the catalog, which spans just about every genre imaginable.

Tropico 5 Complete Edition is a standout in the lineup, giving you access to every DLC along with the base game. Typically retailing for $45, you can snag it and six other games for just $20. Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus and its Omnissiah Edition are also available, the latter of which comes with a variety of digital goodies.

Below you'll find the catalog for Fanatical's Platinum Collection March 2022.

Platinum Collection March 2022