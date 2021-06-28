Get $50 Steam Credit To Shop The Summer Sale With This Limited-Time Razer Basilisk Bundle

Best Buy's newest Razer deal is live at an opportune time. Through July 4, you can pick up the Razer Basilisk wireless gaming mouse for $130 and get a $50 of Steam gift card for free with your purchase. Considering the Steam Summer Sale kicked off last week, you likely won't have a hard time finding some games to snag with the Steam credit.

Razer Basilisk Mouse + $50 Steam Credit $130 (was $220) The Razer Basilisk wireless gaming mouse normally goes for $170, so you're already saving $40 on the mouse. Overall, you're getting a savings of $90. Plus, if you buy games during the Steam Summer Sale, you'll get even more bang for your buck with the $50 Steam gift card. This is an all-around great deal.

The Razer Basilisk is one of the company's most versatile gaming mice. It features a whopping 11 programmable buttons and a scroll wheel that can be customized to offer the exact resistance you're looking for. The fully wireless setup uses Razer's HyperSpeed technology for ultra-low latency and has a 20K DPI optical sensor. It comes with Razer Chroma lighting zones that can be configured in Chroma Studio and synced with your other Razer peripherals. The Basilisk is graded to last for 70 million clicks and runs for up to 70 hours on a single charge. When not in use, you can place it on the included charging dock. The Basilisk is compatible with PC and Mac.

The Steam credit appears to be an actual physical card, so you will have to wait until the mouse arrives to use the credit. You should have it in plenty of time to shop the Steam Summer Sale (which ends July 8). In the meantime, make sure to check out our roundups of the best Steam Summer Sale deals and best Steam Summer Sale deals under $10.