Get 5 Steam Games For 15 Bucks With This New Bundle
You'll get to choose from a catalog that includes Oblivion, Doom, Children of Morta, and other popular titles.
Looking to add a few more games to your Steam collection without dropping a bunch of cash? Consider checking out the Best of Platinum Collection over at Fanatical, which lets you snag five games for just $15. You can also pick up three games for $10 or two games $7, and all bundles come with a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.
You’ll get to choose from a catalog of 18 titles, ranging from AAA blockbusters like Oblivion and Doom to darling indies like Children of Morta and Kingdom Rush Origins. One of the best games in the collection is the Dishonored: Definitive Edition, as not only will you get the highly reviewed base game, but also four expansions (The Knife of Dunwall, The Brigmore Witches, Dunwall City Trials, and Void Walker’s Arsenal) that provide you with more than a dozen hours of additional playtime.
If you’re looking for something off the beaten path, take a closer look at Cardpocalypse or MageQuit. The former is a hilarious card battler that takes place in the '90s, while the latter is a fast-paced multiplayer game that has you slinging spells as you try to eliminate your opponents, stay alive, and grow a flowing beard to win the match.
Plenty of other great games are included in the catalog, so check out the deal while you can.
Best of Platinum Collection Catalog
- The Evil Within
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Children of Morta
- The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion GOTY Edition
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest
- Doom
- Before Your Eyes
- Kingdom Rush Origins
- MageQuit
- Aspire: Ina’s Tale
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko’s Choice
- Frostpunk
- Risen 3: Complete Edition
- Barotrauma
- Wintermoor Tactics Club
- What Lies in the Multiverse
- Streamer Life Simulator
- Cardpocalypse
