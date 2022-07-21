Get 5 Star Wars Games For $4 For A Limited Time
All five games are offered as Steam keys.
An old-school Star Wars bundle is now on sale at Fanatical, offering five classic PC games for just four bucks. All titles are offered as Steam keys, but the discount ends soon--so check it out if you’re interested in adding a few iconic Star Wars games to your library.
Typically valued at $20, the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection is down to just $4. Whether you want to take a trip down memory lane or it's your first time diving into these classic adventures, the bundle will give you dozens of hours of playtime without breaking the bank. Here are the five games included in this collection:
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection is only available at this low price until July 31, so make sure to give it a look while you can. After picking it up, take a look at Fanatical's other game bundles, as there are some great values to be found.
