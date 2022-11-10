Get 5 Great Steam Games For $15 For A Limited Time

Fanatical is celebrating its 10th birthday by offering a bunch of cheap Steam games in its Birthday Favorites Bundle, as well as giving away free games, coupons, and other prizes--including a $150 grand prize.

With the Birthday Favorites Bundle, customers can create their own package of up to 5 discounted games for just $15. You can also opt for just two games for $7 or three games for $10 if you want a smaller bundle option. The pool of possible games includes 17 PC titles from a range of genres. There are action games like SUDA51’s stylish cult-classic Killer is Dead - Nightmare Edition, the platforming roguelite shooter Neon Abyss, and the open-world sandbox shooter Agents of Mayhem.

If you’re a farming sim fan but want something a bit… different than what the genre normally offers, the spooky Graveyard Keeper or the absurd Farmer’s Life might be worth checking out.

Then there’s a handful of strategy and sim games like Partisans 1941 and Mech Mechanic Simulator, and RPGs like Everhood and Shattered - The Forgotten King, among many others. Check the full list of possible games outlined below.

Along with the birthday-themed bundle, Fanatical is also running several other deals on a selection of games, as well as a special anniversary giveaway. Customers who spend $10 or more in a single offer get to pick a mystery box that can include a $5 coupon, a random free Steam game, or even a “Star Prize” worth $150. Head over to Fanatical to grab the bundle and all the 10th birthday bash deals.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.

Birthday Favorites Build Your Own Bundle