Get 5 AAA PC Games For Cheap With Fanatical's Latest Bundle
Select from a long list of standout AAA releases and beloved indie games.
Fanatical’s Diamond Collection Holiday Edition bundle is here, offering customers up to five critically-acclaimed Steam games at a massive discount.
Like other Fanatical DIY deals, the final price depends on how many keys you add to your bundle, starting at three games for $15, four games for $19, or five games for $23.
The pool of 18 possible games includes big AAA releases like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Prey, and Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, as well as several indies, like the open-world roguelike Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy, the action-adventure RPG Ghost of a Tale, and the moving adventure game Lost Ember (which also includes Lost Ember VR if you add it to your bundle).
There are even a few multi-game packs on offer, adding even greater savings. The Metro Redux Bundle includes Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux, while the Escape Room Triple Pack comes with three Escape Room titles: Palindrome Syndrome, Between Time, and Regular Factory.
You can also grab complete editions of several games that include the base release plus DLC packs in one code, such as the Kingdom Come: Deliverance + DLC Special Pack, Everspace Ultimate Edition, and Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition.
Check out all the games available in the Diamond Collection Holiday Edition bundle below, or over at Fanatical. While you’re there, be sure to check out the retailer's other ongoing deals, like these bundles for Steam Deck-ready titles and anime-inspired games, and the Epic Quest pack, which includes four big adventures for just $4.
Fanatical’s Diamond Collection Holiday Edition Build Your Own Bundle
- A Tale of Paper: Refolded Edition
- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo
- Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dungeons 3 - Complete Edition
- Escape Room Triple Pack
- Everspace Ultimate Edition
- Ghost of a Tale
- Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- House Builder
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance + DLC Special Pack
- Lost Ember + Lost Ember VR
- Metro Redux Bundle
- One Hand Clapping
- Prey
- Serin Fate
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
