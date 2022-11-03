Get 3 Months Of Xbox PC Game Pass With Purchase Of Twitch Subs

Twitch and Xbox are teaming up to offer a Game Pass subscription deal: Purchase two new Twitch subs of any tier--for yourself or as gift subs--and get three months of Xbox Game Pass on PC for free. The deal lasts from November 3-11 and is only valid for new PC Game Pass subscribers.

Considering each default monthly Twitch sub is $5, and two of them cost around $10--it's a pretty good deal for the PC Game Pass, which is priced at around $30 for a three month period. However it's not the best deal we've ever seen. In June, Xbox offered three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (includes both console and PC) for just $1.

But if you're already somebody who already buys Twitch subs and plays games on PC--Xbox's Game Pass service continues to be impressive and is worth trying out.

After you complete the purchase of two subs, Twitch will send a code to your notifications inbox, and you can redeem it on Xbox's site. Redemption codes do expire and will no longer work after November 18, so make sure to activate it before the deadline.

Xbox Game Pass continues to grow, though not as much as Xbox has anticipated. Microsoft targeted a 78% growth in the fiscal period ending on June 30, but only reached 28%. Xbox CEO Phil Spencer also revealed that the company is seeing "incredible growth" on PC Game Pass and that Game Pass in general is profitable.