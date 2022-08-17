Get 3 Months Of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate For Just $27 At eBay

Xbox Game Pass is an incredible deal even at the normal monthly price, but right now you can grab 3-month prepaid codes for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on eBay for just $27.49. The cards come from a "Top Rated Plus" eBay seller and thousands have been sold already, so they’re legit--no scams detected. Considering three months of the service normally costs $45 per month (after the introductory $1 month for new users, of course), this is a great way to join or extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Game Pass subscriptions are very rarely discounted at major retailers these days.

These 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes ship for free, but shipping times vary. The listing says it could take up to 10 business days, but we were offered free three-day shipping. Alternatively, you can request same-day delivery by email. While you wait for yours to arrive, check out our recommendations for the best Xbox Game Pass games available right now, and take a look at the new games coming to the service in the second half of August.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the highest of the service’s tiers, and bundles the console Game Pass (normally $10/month) and PC Game Pass (normally $10/month), EA Play, and Xbox Live Gold perks into a single subscription. You also get access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which lets you stream select Game Pass titles on other devices such as smartphones.

Game Pass subscribers can play tons of console and PC games through the service’s massive rotating library of first- and third-party Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC games. You can even play every first-party Microsoft game immediately on launch day at no additional cost. Plus, you get free monthly console games through Games with Gold. Along with massive game library, subscribers also get discounts on Microsoft Store purchases and access to all online multiplayer features for games that require Xbox Live Gold.