Get 3 Months Of Game Pass Ultimate For The Best Price This Year

Xbox Game Pass has proven to be one of the best deals in gaming, providing an all-you-can-game experience for a modest price every month. If you're looking to top up your subscription or even start a new one, we're keeping track of the best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals that are available now.

Right now, Newegg has the best deal we've seen on Game Pass Ultimate this year. You can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $367 with promo code SSBQ2326. This deal is only available today (March 23), so take advantage of it while you can.

Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal

Considering that this tier of Xbox Game Pass--which includes access to its library on both PC and console, EA Play, and other benefits--costs $15 a month, you're saving $20 overall on a single three-month subscription. Not only does this mean that you can access Xbox-exclusive games such as Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator, you'll also get Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold.

Best Game Pass Ultimate deal for new subscribers

If you've yet to try out Xbox Game Pass, you can get a great deal directly from Microsoft. Your first month of Game Pass Ultimate will only cost you a buck.