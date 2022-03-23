The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get 3 Months Of Game Pass Ultimate For The Best Price This Year
We're tracking the best deals on Game Pass Ultimate, which also happens to offer one of the best values in gaming.
Xbox Game Pass has proven to be one of the best deals in gaming, providing an all-you-can-game experience for a modest price every month. If you're looking to top up your subscription or even start a new one, we're keeping track of the best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals that are available now.
Right now, Newegg has the best deal we've seen on Game Pass Ultimate this year. You can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $367 with promo code SSBQ2326. This deal is only available today (March 23), so take advantage of it while you can.
Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Subscription
$37 with promo code SSBQ2326
While Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions can be stacked for up to 36 months, Newegg is limiting this deal to three per customer. If you buy three digital codes, you'll get nine months of Game Pass Ultimate for $27 off.
Considering that this tier of Xbox Game Pass--which includes access to its library on both PC and console, EA Play, and other benefits--costs $15 a month, you're saving $20 overall on a single three-month subscription. Not only does this mean that you can access Xbox-exclusive games such as Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator, you'll also get Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live Gold.
Best Game Pass Ultimate deal for new subscribers
If you've yet to try out Xbox Game Pass, you can get a great deal directly from Microsoft. Your first month of Game Pass Ultimate will only cost you a buck.
