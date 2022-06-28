Get 2TB Of Cloud Storage For Cheap For A Limited Time

If you’re running out of storage space on your PC or smartphone, consider checking out this great deal on Prism Drive, which features 2TB of cloud storage for just $49. Your purchase grants you lifetime access to the cloud regardless of location, and you can even upgrade to 10TB for an additional $40 if needed.

Prism Drive works just like any other cloud storage solution. You’ll be able to upload any file from just about any device, then access or share them without any hassle. To keep your data safe, you can set up a password before sharing content with friends or family. And if you happen to accidentally delete something important, a 30-day trash history lets you easily restore the file.

Prism Drive is fully compliant with all applicable privacy laws, so you can sleep easy knowing your data is safe and secure in the cloud. There’s also a useful file preview function, giving you the option to check out a file before you download it to your device--saving you the frustration of downloading the wrong photo.

As an added bonus, you’ll get an additional $1 credit for every $25 spent on GameSpot Deals. If 2TB isn’t enough, be sure to check out the two other storage tiers ( 5TB for $69 and 10TB for $89). This promotion probably won’t stick around long, so be sure to check it out while you can.

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 28, 2022