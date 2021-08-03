Get 2 Years Of SurfShark VPN For $40

The internet has come a long way since the days of its founding. Nowadays, huge companies have taken interest in how people browse the web and are willing to pour massive amounts of resources into farming data from individual users. But these companies aren't even the threat you should be most wary about. There are hackers who have developed high-quality tools that can steal information from users who browse the internet unprotected. Although we all value safety in our daily lives, we often don't apply that same standard to our online presence.

To resolve that issue, protect yourself with a two-year subscription to SurfShark VPN. Currently on sale, this subscription is dropping an additional 30% as a part of a limited-time promotion. Right now, you can get a SurfShark VPN 2-year subscription for just $40 (reg. $290) with code ANNUAL30.

Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, the SurfShark VPN offers over 1,200 torrent-friendly servers and unlimited data that allow you to avoid geographical restrictions on certain websites so you can access whatever content you want. All of this runs through military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols, which is a fancy way of saying that people are going to have a real hard time trying to track your data. And as a bonus, the CleanWeb feature that comes with SurfShark blocks ads and malware while you're browsing, an addition that adds yet another quality piece of value to this deal.

Your true IP will be hidden to the world whether you're browsing or gaming, and you won't have to choose between speed and privacy because SurfShark provides the latter without comprising the former. With so many different features, it's difficult to cover all of the great aspects of this VPN, but suffice it to say that this is a reliable piece of security software.

With unlimited connections, you can ensure that your whole household stays protected when browsing. Get the SurfShark VPN: 2 Year Subscription for just $40 (reg. $290) with code ANNUAL30 for a limited time.

Price subject to change

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.