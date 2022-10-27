Get 2 Microsoft Office 2021 Keys For $80

Gaining access to Microsoft Office isn’t cheap. A personal Microsoft 365 account runs $70/year, and it only gets more expensive if you want a family plan ($100) or decide to pay monthly. If you’re tired of watching those subscriptions add up, consider checking out this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 bundle, which offers two lifetime codes for just $80.

The main drawback to the bundle is that you’ll be limited to the 2021 version of Microsoft Office and won’t be able to access any updated software released in the future. That shouldn’t be too big of a dealbreaker, however, as the Microsoft Office lineup offered in this bundle is more than powerful enough for all your word processing and data crunching needs. Here’s a look at all the software included with your purchase:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams

Microsoft Office OneNote

Microsoft Office Publisher

Microsoft Office Access

Remember, you’re getting two codes with this bundle, allowing you to install the software on two different computers. That means each Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license is effectively $40--about what you’d pay for just six months of Microsoft 365 Personal. Instead, you're getting lifetime access. Most users are probably fine with using the 2021 suite for at least a few years, and even just a couple years of use makes this deal worthwhile.

Once you’ve made your purchase, you’ll have 30 days to activate your codes. If you decide not to redeem them, you can return them for store credit. But if you’re looking for a cheap way to access the premium suite of Office software, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than this.