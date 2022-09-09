Get 17 PC Games For $10: Star Wars, Marvel, Aliens, And More

Grab a bunch of great Star Wars, Marvel, and Aliens games while supporting a good cause.

By on

Comments

Humble's on a roll with its latest collections, and its new Starlight Bundle includes up to 17 PC games from the Star Wars, Marvel, Lego, and Aliens franchises, plus a few classic LucasArts adventure games for just $10. All of the games are Steam keys. Proceeds from the bundle go to the Starlight Children’s Foundation, a charity that provides video games, toys, and other entertainment for hospitalized children.

See at Humble

While the $10 Starlight Bundle includes 17 games total, other tiers are also available, including a $1 bundle with four games, and a 10-title tier that's priced at an average donation (around $8.25 at the moment). Regardless of which tier you go for, you’re getting many of the games for as much as 90% off their usual Steam prices, though you can always up your pledge to give more support to the Starlight Children’s Foundation. Humble lets you split your final transaction between Humble, the games’ publishers, and the charity while checking out.

As for which games you get, here’s a breakdown of each tier:

Pay at least $10

Pay at least $8.42

Pay at least $1

This bundle is available until September 23 so it's worth grabbing now if you’re interested. If you’re looking for more limited-time Humble Bundle savings, there’s also a 2K Games bundle available that includes 16 games from the publisher for just $18, including several Borderlands, Civilization, XCOM, and Bioshock games.

Brendan Hesse on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - Ultimate Sith Edition
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)