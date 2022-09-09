Get 17 PC Games For $10: Star Wars, Marvel, Aliens, And More
Grab a bunch of great Star Wars, Marvel, and Aliens games while supporting a good cause.
Humble's on a roll with its latest collections, and its new Starlight Bundle includes up to 17 PC games from the Star Wars, Marvel, Lego, and Aliens franchises, plus a few classic LucasArts adventure games for just $10. All of the games are Steam keys. Proceeds from the bundle go to the Starlight Children’s Foundation, a charity that provides video games, toys, and other entertainment for hospitalized children.
While the $10 Starlight Bundle includes 17 games total, other tiers are also available, including a $1 bundle with four games, and a 10-title tier that's priced at an average donation (around $8.25 at the moment). Regardless of which tier you go for, you’re getting many of the games for as much as 90% off their usual Steam prices, though you can always up your pledge to give more support to the Starlight Children’s Foundation. Humble lets you split your final transaction between Humble, the games’ publishers, and the charity while checking out.
As for which games you get, here’s a breakdown of each tier:
Pay at least $10
- Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection
- Aliens vs. Predator Collection
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- LEGO Star Wars - The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars III - The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars - The Force Awakens
- Pinball FX3 - Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle
- Pinball FX3 - Marvel Pinball Season 2 Bundle
- Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball Season 1 Bundle
- Pinball FX3 - Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
Pay at least $8.42
- Aliens: Colonial Marines Collection
- Aliens vs. Predator Collection
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- LEGO Star Wars - The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
- S tar Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
Pay at least $1
- Aliens vs. Predator Collection
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
This bundle is available until September 23 so it's worth grabbing now if you’re interested. If you’re looking for more limited-time Humble Bundle savings, there’s also a 2K Games bundle available that includes 16 games from the publisher for just $18, including several Borderlands, Civilization, XCOM, and Bioshock games.
