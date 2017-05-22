Get $15 Back When You Spend $100 On PSN Next Month

Looking to buy more games or other content through the PlayStation Network? If you can wait until June, there is a nice deal coming up that you may want to consider.

Starting on June 9, when you spend $100 on the PSN you'll get $15 back in PSN credit. The promotion is good through June 20 at 11:59 PM PT, and it's only available in the US, Canada, and Mexico. As was the case with past offers, you can only receive a single $15 credit per account, so don't spend hundreds in the hopes of stacking up vouchers.

The $15 code expires at 11:59 PM PT on July 18, so you have until then to use it. Codes will be sent on or before July 5 through email or system message/notification.

The June 9-June 20 promo period covers the time immediately leading up to and following E3 2017. The full terms and conditions on the free credit offer can be seen here.

In other PSN news, Sony announced today that the network has reached 70 million monthly active users.