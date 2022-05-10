Get 12 PC Games Worth $275 For Just 12 Bucks And Support A Wonderful Cause

The Humble Game Over, T1D Bundle is giving you a chance to pick up 12 games for just 12 bucks until May 18. All titles are redeemable on Steam, and a portion of the proceeds go to JDRF--a nonprofit that supports research and community outreach for type 1 diabetes.

Eight of the 12 games in the bundle have a relationship to the disease. Whether it's through an in-game storyline or real-life developer, every title in the Game Over, T1D Bundle shares a connection. Its catalog is quite impressive too, with We Happy Few, Stories Untold, Observation, and more up for grabs. RAD

Super Meat Boy and Super Meat Boy Forever might be the most well-known of the bunch, offering challenging 2D platforming that'll push your skills to the limit. If you get tired of running through the same level for the hundredth time, the bundle also includes Pine--which isn't quite a walk in the park, but it's much easier than the trap-laden levels of Super Meat Boy.

To learn more about the bundle and its connection to type 1 diabetes, check out the video below. You'll also find a complete list of every title in the Game Over, T1D Bundle. All told, the bundle is worth $276. So, if you're interested in any of the titles, be sure to swing by Humble and cash in on the savings before May 18.

Game Over, T1D Bundle