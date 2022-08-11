Get 10TB Of Lifetime Cloud Storage For Only $89
If you don't need that much space, you can get a 2TB plan for just $49.
If you're running out of local storage space on your PC or smartphone, you should check out this great deal on Prism Drive. Right now, you can get a whopping 10TB of cloud storage for only $89. The best part of this deal is that you get lifetime access. If 10TB sounds like way too much for you, you can get 5TB for $69 or 2TB for only $49.
Prism Drive works just like any other cloud storage solution. You’ll be able to upload any file from just about any device, then access or share them without any hassle. To keep your data safe, you can set up a password before sharing content with friends or family. And if you happen to accidentally delete something important, a 30-day trash history lets you easily restore the file.
Prism Drive is fully compliant with all applicable privacy laws, so you can sleep easy knowing your data is safe and secure in the cloud. There’s also a useful file preview function, giving you the option to check out a file before you download it to your device--saving you the frustration of downloading the wrong photo.
