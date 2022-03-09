Get 10 Steam Games For 5 Bucks For A Limited Time

Fanatical is giving customers a chance to pick up 10 indie games for just $5 with the launch of its new Build Your Own Spring Bundle. There's no indication as to when the discount will end, although Fanatical notes it will only stick around for a "limited time."

The bundle is offered in three different tiers. The best deal is for folks picking up 10 games, as you'll only need to spend $5. However, you can purchase a single game for $1 and five games for $3--choosing from a list of 20 indie games in the Fanatical catalog. All purchases are offered as digital codes that can be redeemed on Steam.

Crashlands is one of the standout games in the catalog, offering a sweeping top-down world to explore and dozens of unique items to discover. The game has pulled in a "Very Positive" score on Steam with nearly 3,000 user reviews. You'll also want to check out River City Ransom: Underground, and TechBeat Heart--both of which bring fast-paced, arcade action to your PC.

The full Build Your Own Spring Bundle catalog can be found below.

Build Your Own Spring Bundle