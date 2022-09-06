Get 10 Steam Games For $5 At Fanatical

As if Fanatical’s Labor Day sale wasn’t already packed with excellent deals, the retailer’s Build Your Own Labor Day Bundle lets you select up to 10 PC games for just $5 total.

The deal is just like other Fanatical “build your own” bundles: you grab from a pre-selected list of games and the price scales depending on how many you buy, starting at $1 for 1 game, 5 for $3, or 10 for $5. The list includes 16 indie titles across a wide variety of genres: RPGs, strategy games, 2D and 3D platformers, survival horror, puzzle games, and more. Most of these games cost more than $5 on their own, so you're saving quite a bit of money by getting 10 games for five bucks.

Several games in the grab bag look like perfect games to get into the fall mood, like 3D platformer Onirike and its Tim Burton-esque art style (normally $15), the first-person survival horror game Wounded: The Beginning , and the Halloween-themed 2D action platformer Savage Halloween (normally $5).

If you’re not ready to drop those summertime vibes just yet, the first-person adventure-puzzler Odyssey: The Story of Science and its tropical island setting, or the breezy top-down shooter Sky Fleet might be more your speed.

Those are just a smattering of the games you can add to your bundle. The full lineup includes: