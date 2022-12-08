Get 10 PC Games For Only $5, Including A Bunch Of Great Steam Deck Titles

Fanatical’s new Winter Bundle is the perfect way to treat your friends (or yourself) to some holiday PC gaming on the cheap. Rather than a batch of pre-selected games, customers build their own bundle by picking from a list of 21 indie games perfectly suited for long nights of cozy gaming. Many of the eligible games are playable on Steam Deck, too.

Like Fanatical’s other build-your-own bundles, the final price scales depending on how many games you choose, starting at $1 for one game, $3 for five games, and maxing at $5 for 10 (which is the best value option). Oh, and as always, the bundle includes a 5% off coupon usable on future Fanatical purchases.

The games on offer include Surgeon Simulator, the hilarious puzzle game where you must successfully perform surgeries while battling against the game’s wonky physics.

There’s also SEUM: Speedrunners From Hell, which mixes challenging 3D platforming with a hellish heavy metal aesthetic akin to old-school boomer shooters, and Retrowave, a neon-soaked arcade racer packed with '80s nostalgia and a killer synthwave soundtrack.

Speaking of heavy metal vibes, Headbangers in Holiday Hell is a humorous top-down shooter with roguelite gameplay where rockers battle against Santa and his elves.

There’s plenty more to pick from in Fanatical’s Winter Bundle, including retro-inspired action RPGs like Wayward Souls or Alwa’s Awakening, 2D precision-platformers like Sunblaze, story-driven adventure games like Grotto and Everybody Wham Wham, and more. Check out the full list below, or at Fanatical.

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom

Fanatical’s Build Your Own Winter Bundle