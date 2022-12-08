Get 10 Anime-Themed Steam Games For Just $4

With top-notch anime such as Mob Psycho 100 season 3, Chainsaw Man, and Akiba Maid War streaming on TV currently, now is a great time to shift from watching Japan's finest export to playing games inspired by it. Over on Fanatical, you can save a whopping 95% on the Anime Bounty Bundle, a collection of games that ordinarily costs $85 but is going for $4. For the price of a cup of coffee, you'll get games such as fast-paced beat-em-up Kawaii Deathu Desu and high-speed mech action-blaster Project Nimbus.

Project Nimbus will appeal to anyone who has fond memories of Armored Core, as you'll be able to fly the skies with 360 degrees of freedom from your mech, battle enemies with a variety of weapons, and engage in some big boss fights. This is the complete edition as well, so you're getting additional modes and missions with this collection. Sumire is another great game here, as it features a very digestible runtime, stunning painterly visuals, and a story that will hit you right in the emotion-organs.

Most of these games are Steam Deck verified as well, so it's an affordable collection of titles that can help fill up your new handheld in case you're looking for something new to play that won't break your budget for the day. For more Fanatical deals, check out the huge launch day discount for Ixion, Horizon Zero Dawn at its lowest price ever, and the Bundlefestive promotion.

Here's the full list of 10 games included in the Anime Bundle:

Kawaii Deathu Desu

Project Nimbus: Complete Edition

Big Dipper

Synergia

This World Unknown

Strawberry Vinegar

Graze Counter

Tenta Shooter

Rocketron

Sumire

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.