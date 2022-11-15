Get 1-Year Of Humble Choice At A Huge Discount For A Limited Time

Humble is best known for its fantastic bundle deals that help charities, but the retailer also has its own subscription service, Humble Choice, that includes monthly downloadable games, a library of PC titles, and special discounts on Humble’s online store. Humble Choice usually costs $12/month or $129/year, but you can sign up for a discounted annual price of just $89 for 12 months with promo code HOLIDAY22 for new or returning members until December 2.

You're saving a whopping $40 on an annual membership if you take advantage of this deal. We consider Humble Choice to be one of the best gaming subscription services for PC gamers.

If you sign up now, you can grab the November 2022 Humble Choice monthly freebies, including Hell Let Loose, Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning, Eldest Souls, and more. Check the full November 2022 Bumble Choice lineup here.

You can also immediately access the Humble Choice games library, which recently added the atmospheric Metroidvania platformer Ghost Song, and the sci-fi survival-horror title Signalis, at no extra charge. Along with all those PC games, you also receive exclusive discounts and offers on other games available in the Humble Store. It’s a pretty sweet deal, all things considered--especially at the discounted price. Just make sure you sign up with the promo code by December 2 if you’re interested.