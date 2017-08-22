German Chancellor Hangs Out With Cosplayers, Plays Farming Simulator At Gamescom

After briefings from Microsoft and EA, Gamescom 2017 is now officially open, beginning with a keynote address from none other than German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Gamescom, which takes place in Cologne, Germany, is one of the biggest gaming shows on the planet, with crowds expected to be in the hundreds of thousands.

According to Develop, Merkel spoke in front of a gathered crowd of 300 people. In her speech, Merkel talked about some of the reasons why video games are great and important.

"Computer and video games are of the utmost importance as cultural assets, as a driving force for innovation and as an economic factor, which is why I was also very pleased to come to Cologne to provide this developing industry with my recommendation," Merkel said.

Gerald Böse, the CEO of Gamescom's venue, Koelnmesse, said about Merkel's appearance at the show, "With her visit, she acknowledged the development of Gamescom into the world's largest event for computer and video games, and underlined the position of Gamescom as one of the most successful and largest events in the German trade fair system."

After her presentation, Merkel hit the show floor. She hung out with cosplayers, watched an Assassin's Creed: Origins trailer, went to the Xbox booth and looked at Minecraft, and more. You can see some highlights from her visit in the tweets below (via Mashable).

Angela Merkel confirmed in Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/maB7Q5MoYF — C. Benoit-Gonin (@Kocobe) August 22, 2017

A huge honor to welcome Chancellor Angela Merkel (@CDU) to the #UbiGamescom booth, to help open the show! pic.twitter.com/aJzgRp6Sy4 — Ubisoft @ Gamescom (@Ubisoft) August 22, 2017

I saw Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel looking at pigs by the Minecraft area of gamescom (surrounded by an unreal amount of security) pic.twitter.com/oJuNBP8Hgo — Andrew (@ibxtoycat) August 22, 2017

Remember that time Angela Merkel got a Minecraft for Education tutorial on the #Gamescom show floor? pic.twitter.com/frsUO89kKq — Alice Clarke (@Alicedkc) August 22, 2017