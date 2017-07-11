Gerard Way's Umbrella Academy Getting Live-Action Series On Netflix

Confirming reports, Netflix today announced a 10-episode series based on My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way's The Umbrella Chronicles graphic novel series. Coming in 2018, the live-action show is based on the graphic novels that were written by Way.

Here is how Netflix describes the show in a press release: "The Umbrella Academy is a live-action series that follows the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes (The Umbrella Academy)--The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror, and The White Violin--as they work together to solve their father's mysterious death while coming apart at the seams due to their divergent personalities and abilities."

It's really happening! #umbrellaacademy #netflix #darkhorsecomics A post shared by Gerard Way (@gerardway) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

The Umbrella Chronicles series is published by Dark Horse, and the art is done by Gabriel Ba. In a statement, Way himself said he's "thrilled" with the news that The Umbrella Chronicles is coming to Netflix, saying he couldn't think of a better home for the show.

For its part, Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland said in a statement that the network was drawn to the series for its "wholly unique, visual, and stylized" nature.

"These aren't the usual superheroes, and this series will embrace the singular tone of the graphic novels--dark yet humorous, supernatural yet grounded in reality," Holland added. "We're excited to see this world and introduce these unforgettable heroes to Netflix members around the globe."

Fargo's Steve Blackman is the executive producer and showrunner for The Umbrella Chronicles, while Way himself will be a co-executive producer. The script for the pilot episode was adapted by The Exorcist's Jeremy Slater.

There is no word yet on who will star in The Umbrella Academy. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest.