Geoff Keighley Returning For Gamescom Opening Night Live In August

Geoff Keighley will return to host Gamescom Opening Night Live, which will take place this year on August 24. Keighley announced his plans with a promise that the show will feature "announcements, news, and surprises."

One factor left unmentioned in his announcement is the format of this year's show. Last year's Gamescom Opening Night Live took place on a virtual stage with social distancing measures in place, and without a live audience, due to the coronavirus pandemic. With vaccination campaigns underway in many countries, this year's show might have some elements return to normal.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is the kickoff to the year's biggest European games show, set in Cologne, Germany. It's often treated as a contemporary of shows like E3 and Tokyo Game Show. Keighley has been hosting Opening Night Live since 2019. He said that more news will be coming this summer.

It's official: I am returning to produce and host @gamescom Opening Night Live.

We'll see you live on Tuesday, August 24 for a spectacular showcase event filled with video game announcements, news and surprises.

More news later this summer! pic.twitter.com/yJMVDmW7nK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 18, 2021

The announcement comes as this year's version of E3 has still not been detailed. It's unclear if the event is still happening, and if it is, what form it will take. The ESA has scheduled the event for June 15-17, but registration has not opened. The Los Angeles tourism board has indicated that it won't be an in-person event.