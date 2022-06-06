Genshin Impact - Yelan's Ascension Materials Farming Guide
Get ready to farm the Ruin Serpent.
Yelan, the five-star hydro bow user, was made available in Genshin Impact's 2.7 update. With a unique dice theme, Yelan's abilities scale on HP. Her kit, especially her burst, can buff your active player on the field. She suits the sub-DPS hydro applicator role well and brings benefits to a group with different element types.
Like other new characters, she's gated behind the latest content. While three out of the four materials for ascension (Varunda Lazurite, Starconch, and Recruit's Insignia) can be found as soon as you unlock Liyue, the final Runic Fang can only be found in The Chasm.
Ascension Materials
|Ascension
|Varunada Lazurite
|Starconch
|Recruit's Insignia
|Runic Fang
|Mora
|1
|1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver
|3
|3 Recruit's Insignias
|0
|20,000
|2
|3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment
|10
|15 Recruit's Insignias
|2
|40,000
|3
|6 Varunada Lazurite Fragment
|20
|12 Lieutenant Insignias
|4
|60,000
|4
|3 Varunada Lazurite Chunk
|30
|18 Lieutenant Insignias
|8
|80,000
|5
|6 Varunada Lazurite Chunk
|45
|12 Sergeant's Insignias
|12
|100,000
|6
|6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
|60
|24 Sergeant's Insignias
|20
|120,000
|TOTAL (level 80)
|108
|26
|300,000
|TOTAL (level 90)
|168
|46
|420,000
Varunada Lazurite
You can find a limited amount of Varunada Lazurite in Souvenir Shops. The following normal boss fights also drop "hydro shards:" Hydro Hypostasis, Rhodeia of Loch, and Primo Geovishap (if infused with hydro). The weekly bosses that drop Varunada Lazurite are Stormterror, Azhdaha, and Childe.
Starconch
This material can be found on beaches in Liyue. Guyun Stone Forest's beaches have quite a few, as well as Yaoguang Shoal. Check out Teyvat Interactive Map for a comprehensive log of starconch locations.
Recruit's Insignia
Farm Fatui Agents for Recruit's Insignias. They're spread out all over Teyvat, so you have your choice of areas for farming. Usually they'll be in a group full of diverse elements (Hydro, Pyro, Electro, and Geo), so it's good to not rely on a single element farming party. (Though, you can do what you want! With enough DPS, single element parties are fine.)
Runic Fang
Runic Fangs are dropped by the new weekly boss in The Chasm, the Ruin Serpent. It's not a particularly difficult boss, but can be tedious to farm. The Serpent dives in and out of the ground, and it doesn't take damage while underground. There's also a unique mechanism that requires use of the Lumenstone Adjuvant. You can check out our Ruin Serpent guide for how to take it down.
Talent Ascension Materials
|Talent Level
|Handguard
|Talent Books
|Boss Drops
|Other
|Mora
|1 -> 2
|6 Recruit's Insignias
|3 Teachings of Prosperity
|12,500
|2 -> 3
|3 Sergeant's Insignias
|3 Guides to Prosperity
|17,500
|3 -> 4
|4 Sergeant's Insignias
|4 Guides to Prosperity
|25,000
|4 -> 5
|6 Sergeant's Insignias
|6 Guides to Prosperity
|30,000
|5 -> 6
|9 Sergeant's Insignias
|9 Guides to Prosperity
|37,500
|6 -> 7
|4 Lieutenant's Insignias
|4 Philosophies of Prosperity
|1 Gilded Scale
|120,000
|7 -> 8
|6 Lieutenant's Insignias
|6 Philosophies of Prosperity
|1 Gilded Scale
|260,000
|8 -> 9
|9 Lieutenant's Insignias
|12 Philosophies of Prosperity
|2 Gilded Scales
|450,000
|9 -> 10
|12 Lieutenant's Insignias
|16 Philosophies of Prosperity
|2 Gilded Scales
|1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
|TOTAL (8 -> 9)
|4 Gilded Scales
|0 Crown of Insight
|TOTAL (9 -> 10)
|6 Gilded Scales
|1 Crown of Insight
|1,652,500
Talent Books
Taishan Mountain drops Yelan's Prosperity books on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
Gilded Scales
Azhdaha, the Lord of the Vishaps, drops Gilded Scales. Azhdaha is unlocked by completing Zhongli's second story quest. Sayu and Kazuha also use Azhdaha's dropped materials for ascension.
Crown of Insight
Crowns are rare in Genshin, so make sure you really want to use it on Yelan. The general rule is to crown your main DPS units, so if you're not sure about where Yelan fits on your team yet, I would suggest holding off. If you'd like to crown Yelan, Crown of Insights can be obtained by leveling up the Frostbearing Tree and Sacred Sakura's Favor. Otherwise, you'll need to participate in limited-time events to get Crowns.
