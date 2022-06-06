Genshin Impact - Yelan's Ascension Materials Farming Guide

Get ready to farm the Ruin Serpent.

Yelan, the five-star hydro bow user, was made available in Genshin Impact's 2.7 update. With a unique dice theme, Yelan's abilities scale on HP. Her kit, especially her burst, can buff your active player on the field. She suits the sub-DPS hydro applicator role well and brings benefits to a group with different element types.

Like other new characters, she's gated behind the latest content. While three out of the four materials for ascension (Varunda Lazurite, Starconch, and Recruit's Insignia) can be found as soon as you unlock Liyue, the final Runic Fang can only be found in The Chasm.

Ascension Materials

AscensionVarunada LazuriteStarconchRecruit's InsigniaRunic FangMora
11 Varunada Lazurite Sliver33 Recruit's Insignias020,000
23 Varunada Lazurite Fragment1015 Recruit's Insignias240,000
36 Varunada Lazurite Fragment2012 Lieutenant Insignias460,000
43 Varunada Lazurite Chunk3018 Lieutenant Insignias880,000
56 Varunada Lazurite Chunk4512 Sergeant's Insignias12100,000
66 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone6024 Sergeant's Insignias20120,000
TOTAL (level 80)
  • 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver
  • 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment
  • 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk
108
  • 18 Recruit's Insignias
  • 30 Lieutenant Insignias
  • 12 Sergeant's Insignias
26300,000
TOTAL (level 90)
  • 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver
  • 9 Varuanda Lazurite Fragment
  • 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk
  • 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone
168
  • 18 Recruit's Insignias
  • 30 Lieutenant Insignias
  • 36 Sergeant's Insignias
46420,000

Varunada Lazurite

You can find a limited amount of Varunada Lazurite in Souvenir Shops. The following normal boss fights also drop "hydro shards:" Hydro Hypostasis, Rhodeia of Loch, and Primo Geovishap (if infused with hydro). The weekly bosses that drop Varunada Lazurite are Stormterror, Azhdaha, and Childe.

Starconch

This material can be found on beaches in Liyue. Guyun Stone Forest's beaches have quite a few, as well as Yaoguang Shoal. Check out Teyvat Interactive Map for a comprehensive log of starconch locations.

Starconch locations in Liyue
Starconch locations in Liyue

Recruit's Insignia

Farm Fatui Agents for Recruit's Insignias. They're spread out all over Teyvat, so you have your choice of areas for farming. Usually they'll be in a group full of diverse elements (Hydro, Pyro, Electro, and Geo), so it's good to not rely on a single element farming party. (Though, you can do what you want! With enough DPS, single element parties are fine.)

Fatui locations. Check Teyvat Interactive Map for even more.
Fatui locations. Check Teyvat Interactive Map for even more.

Runic Fang

Runic Fangs are dropped by the new weekly boss in The Chasm, the Ruin Serpent. It's not a particularly difficult boss, but can be tedious to farm. The Serpent dives in and out of the ground, and it doesn't take damage while underground. There's also a unique mechanism that requires use of the Lumenstone Adjuvant. You can check out our Ruin Serpent guide for how to take it down.

Talent Ascension Materials

Talent LevelHandguardTalent BooksBoss DropsOtherMora
1 -> 26 Recruit's Insignias3 Teachings of Prosperity12,500
2 -> 33 Sergeant's Insignias3 Guides to Prosperity17,500
3 -> 44 Sergeant's Insignias4 Guides to Prosperity25,000
4 -> 56 Sergeant's Insignias6 Guides to Prosperity30,000
5 -> 69 Sergeant's Insignias9 Guides to Prosperity37,500
6 -> 74 Lieutenant's Insignias4 Philosophies of Prosperity1 Gilded Scale120,000
7 -> 86 Lieutenant's Insignias6 Philosophies of Prosperity1 Gilded Scale260,000
8 -> 99 Lieutenant's Insignias12 Philosophies of Prosperity2 Gilded Scales450,000
9 -> 1012 Lieutenant's Insignias16 Philosophies of Prosperity2 Gilded Scales1 Crown of Insight700,000
TOTAL (8 -> 9)
  • 6 Recruit's Insignias
  • 22 Sergeant's Insignias
  • 19 Lieutenant's Insignias
  • 3 Teachings of Prosperity
  • 21 Guides to Prosperity
  • 22 Philsophies of Prosperity
4 Gilded Scales0 Crown of Insight
TOTAL (9 -> 10)
  • 6 Old Handguard
  • 22 Kageuchi Handguard
  • 31 Lieutenant's Insignias
  • 3 Teachings of Prosperity
  • 21 Guides to Prosperity
  • 38 Philsophies of Prosperity
6 Gilded Scales1 Crown of Insight1,652,500

Talent Books

Taishan Mountain drops Yelan's Prosperity books on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Gilded Scales

Azhdaha, the Lord of the Vishaps, drops Gilded Scales. Azhdaha is unlocked by completing Zhongli's second story quest. Sayu and Kazuha also use Azhdaha's dropped materials for ascension.

Crown of Insight

Crowns are rare in Genshin, so make sure you really want to use it on Yelan. The general rule is to crown your main DPS units, so if you're not sure about where Yelan fits on your team yet, I would suggest holding off. If you'd like to crown Yelan, Crown of Insights can be obtained by leveling up the Frostbearing Tree and Sacred Sakura's Favor. Otherwise, you'll need to participate in limited-time events to get Crowns.

