Genshin Impact: Where To Find The Key Sigils

Genshin Impact update 2.4 is live now, bringing a new Archon quest and a brand new area to explore, the Enkanomiya zone. The new zone is located underneath Watatsumi Island, but you will need to complete a new quest to unlock the area, "Still Water's Flow." In order to access the quest you will need to be Adventure Rank 30, and have completed the Archon quest "Chapter 2: Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals." Players will also need to have completed "The Moon-Bathed Deep" quest, which is also located on Watatsumi Island. "Still Water's Flow" requires finding two key sigils, which can be hard to find if you don't know where to look.

How to find the key sigils

The quest can be started by talking to Tsuyuko on Watatsumi Island. Once you talk to Tsuyuko at the Sangonomiya Shrine, she will lead you to another shrine where she explains what the key sigils are. She explains that three of the five sigils have already been found and dealt with, so you only need to track down the other two. The first of the sigils appears to be in the middle of the water off the eastern part of Watatsumi Island, however that quest marker is misleading.

The location of the cave entrance to the first sigil, indicated by the player marker

Instead, you will want to return to the cave where the final part of "The Moon-Bathed Deep" quest takes place, which is the quest you do directly before this one. It's located on the inside part of the square bit of land to the west of the quest marker. The best method to get here is to use the teleport waypoint south of the quest marker, the one located on the outer rim of Watatsumi island. From there head to the square section shown in the picture and begin gilding down the cliff side. You should spot an opening in the wall that leads inside the cave. Once inside you will need to take down some Fauti enemies before collecting the sigil.

The location of the second sigil

The second sigil is exactly where the quest marker indicates it is, on the small island off the northern part of Watatsumi Island. You can quickly travel to the nearby teleport waypoint and just swim over to the island. There you just need to defeat some Ruin machines before collecting the sigil. Once you obtain that sigil, you need to take the sigils to two different shrines in the inner circle of Watatsumi Island, one to the east and one to the north.

The glowing symbol you will need to interact with at one of the shrines

At each shrine you will need to interact with the glowing symbol on the side of the rock in order to activate the shrine. Neither of these symbols are hidden and there are no enemies at the shrines. After that, you will return to Tsuyuko at the Sandonomuya Shrine. She will unlock the whirlpool in the center of the island, allowing you to jump into the pool and access Enkanomiya, the new trial. You will fall into the pool and load into the new area. If you follow the waypoint through a short cave, the teleport waypoint will unlock, completing the quest and giving access to Enkanomiya.

You can also check out our complete Genshin Impact character guide and our Genshin Impact weapon guide.