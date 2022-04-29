Genshin Impact Version 2.7 Update And Livestream Delayed

You'll need to be a little bit more patient to see what's coming next in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact's 2.7 Update will arrive later than originally scheduled, developer miHoYo has confirmed. The studio revealed on Facebook that the Version 2.7 livestream--which would have revealed the release date for the update--has been "temporarily" delayed. To soften the blow, miHoYo did unveil some new phone wallpapers that fans can download.

Over on Twitter, the version delay news was confirmed on that platform as well. "Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed," the tweet reads. "For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements."

Details on the new content have also been sparse, although fans are expecting two new characters to debut in it. MiHoYo had previously teased the arrival of Yelan, a Ministry of Civil Affairs employee in Inazuma who wields Hydro powers, and Kuki Shinobu, a high-voltage ninja and deputy commander of the Arataki gang.

There's still plenty to do in Genshin Impact, and if you're looking for some guides, you can check out our features on the Chasm World Millennial Mountains quest, the Ruin Serpent boss guide, and the Chasm Delvers quest.

