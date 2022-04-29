Genshin Impact Version 2.7 Update And Livestream Delayed

Genshin Impact's 2.7 Update will arrive later than originally scheduled, developer miHoYo has confirmed. The studio revealed on Facebook that the Version 2.7 livestream--which would have revealed the release date for the update--has been "temporarily" delayed. To soften the blow, miHoYo did unveil some new phone wallpapers that fans can download.

Over on Twitter, the version delay news was confirmed on that platform as well. "Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed," the tweet reads. "For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements."

Dear Travelers,

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.

For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FiiGQyJO1G — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 29, 2022

Details on the new content have also been sparse, although fans are expecting two new characters to debut in it. MiHoYo had previously teased the arrival of Yelan, a Ministry of Civil Affairs employee in Inazuma who wields Hydro powers, and Kuki Shinobu, a high-voltage ninja and deputy commander of the Arataki gang.

