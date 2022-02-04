Genshin Impact Version 2.5 Update Releases On February 16

Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo has announced that the game's Version 2.5 update will launch on February 16. Titled "When the Sakura Bloom", this new chapter will feature Yae Miko as a 5-star character, a challenging exploration event in Enkanomiya that has its own unique gameplay mechanics, and story quests for Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko.

You can see all of that and more, in the trailer below.

The new seasonal event "Three Realms Gateway Offering" will take place in an area based on Enkanomiya. Once players enter this area, they'll continuously accumulate corrosive darkness and can only resist the energy with a Bokuso Box that will be given to them as part of the event. Three Realms Gateway Offering will last for the entirety of Version 2.5 and some of its best rewards include Primogems and the new 4-star catalyst weapon, Oathsworn Eye.

In addition to the new content listed above, Genshin Impact will also add new Trounce Domain enemies and a chance to create your own domain. If you're unfamiliar with these locales, domains are small but challenging dungeons that contain various rewards within their structures. Some of them contain valuable Primogem prizes, others will offer Adventure Experience Points for surviving the challenge, and others have rare materials up for grabs.

Yae Miko, Genshin Impact's new 5-star character

Gallery

If you're just getting started in Genshin Impact, you can check out our complete beginner's guide for everything you need to know.

Alternatively, we have some handy guides available for experienced adventurers such as a feature on the Fleeting Colors event and how to get a free Liyue 4-star character. You can also check out our complete Genshin Impact character list or our Genshin Impact combat guide.