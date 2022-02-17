Genshin Impact Version 2.5 Patch Notes: Yae Miko Storms Into Battle

Genshin Impact version 2.5 is now live, and the new patch adds a new hero that can supercharge your roster.

Yae Miko, a Catalyst user of the Electro vision, joins the game as the latest playable hero. This new character is a fast fighter, with her Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura skill allowing her to zip around the battlefield, leaving behind up to three elemental spirits that can inflict Electro damage on enemies who approach them.

The new patch also adds a pair of new events; the "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II - Transient Dreams" main quest that will be a permanent part of the game, and the limited-time "Three Realms Gateway Offering" event where players can earn the five-star Oathsworn Eye Catalyst weapon, a perfect addition to the newest hero's arsenal.

Genshin Impact Version 2.5 is available now for all versions of the game. The full list of patch notes are below.

Genshin Impact Version 2.5 Patch Notes

Compensation Details

Maintenance Compensation : 300 Primogems (60 Primogems per hour of downtime)

: 300 Primogems (60 Primogems per hour of downtime) Issue Fix Compensation: 300 Primogems (please refer to the relevant compensation mail for more details)

Scope of Compensation

Maintenance Compensation Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before February 16 10 PM PT / February 17 1 AM ET Please claim before the end of Version 2.5.

Issue Fix Compensation Travelers who reach Adventure Rank 5 or above before February 16 10 PM PT / February 17 1 AM ET Please claim before February 19 10 PM PT / February 20 1 AM ET

Our developers will distribute compensation to Travelers via in-game mail within 5 hours after the update maintenance is finished. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don't forget to claim the attached compensation in time.

Update Schedule

Update maintenance begins February 16 10 PM PT / February 17 1 AM ET and is estimated to take 5 hours.

How to Update Game Client

PC : Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update.

: Close the game, open the Genshin Impact Launcher, and click Update. iOS : Open the App Store and tap Update.

: Open the App Store and tap Update. Android : Open the game and follow the directions on-screen.

: Open the game and follow the directions on-screen. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: Highlight Genshin Impact from the Home Screen, press the Options button and select "Check for Update."

Please do not hesitate to contact Customer Service if you encounter any issues installing the new version. We will do our very best to resolve the issue.

Update Details

New Five-Star Character : "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro) Lady Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine also serves as the editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House. Unexpected intelligence and cunning are hidden under her beautiful appearance. During the Everbloom Violet event wish, Yae Miko (Electro) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!

: "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro) Vision : Electro

: Electro Weapon : Catalyst

: Catalyst Elemental Skill - Yakan Evocation: Sesshou Sakura: Allows Yae Miko to move swiftly and leave behind a Sesshou Sakura. Sesshou Sakura will periodically strike nearby opponents with lightning, dealing Electro DMG. If there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, boosting DMG dealt. There can be no more than 3 Sesshou Sakura on the field, and the initial highest level each one can reach is 3.

Allows Yae Miko to move swiftly and leave behind a Sesshou Sakura. Sesshou Sakura will periodically strike nearby opponents with lightning, dealing Electro DMG. If there are other Sesshou Sakura nearby, their level will increase, boosting DMG dealt. There can be no more than 3 Sesshou Sakura on the field, and the initial highest level each one can reach is 3. Elemental Burst - Great Secret Art: Tenko Kenshin: Summons a lightning strike, dealing AoE Electro DMG. When she uses this skill, Yae Miko will unseal nearby Sesshou Sakura, destroying their outer forms and transforming them into Tenko Thunderbolts that descend from the skies, dealing AoE Electro DMG. Each Sesshou Sakura destroyed in this way will create one Tenko Thunderbolt.

New Equipment Kagura's Verity (5-Star Catalyst) The bells used when performing the Kagura Dance, blessed by the Guuji herself. The scent of the Sacred Sakura tree lingers on it. Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain All Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks. During the Epitome Invocation event wish, Kagura's Verity (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost! Oathsworn Eye (4-Star Catalyst) A national treasure of Byakuyakoku stored in the Dainichi Mikoshi. With the coming of the Serpent God, this item was used to notarize great oaths and wishes. After using an Elemental Skill, Energy Recharge is increased for 10s. During the Three Realms Gateway Offering event, explore the darkness-covered Enkanomiya and upgrade your Bokuso Box to a certain level to obtain rewards such as Oathsworn Eye (Catalyst) and its Refinement Materials.



New Limited Time Event: Three Realms Gateway Offering During the event, explore the darkness-covered Enkanomiya, using Light Realm Sigils to upgrade your Bokuso Box. Upgrade your Bokuso Box to a certain level to obtain Oathsworn Eye (Catalyst) and its refinement materials, and rewards such as Crown of Insight. Complete the Event exploration quests to obtain Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, and more. Event Duration February 17 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET until the end of Version 2.5 Eligibility Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the Archon Quest: "Chapter II: Act II - Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow" Complete the World Quest "Erebos' Secret"



New Main Story Raiden Shogun's Story Quest "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II - Transient Dreams" Quest Start Time Permanently available after the Version 2.5 update Quest Unlock Criteria Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals" Complete Raiden Shogun's Story Quest "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act I - Reflections of Mortality" Yae Miko's Story Quest "Divina Vulpes Chapter: Act I - The Great Narukami Offering" Quest Start Time Permanently available after the Version 2.5 update Quest Unlock Criteria Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above Complete Raiden Shogun's Story Quest "Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II - Transient Dreams"



New Enemies Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto This is the form that the puppet that inherited the Raiden Shogun's authority takes when she is opposing those who threaten Eternity. She will continuously absorb Ominous Destiny, and when Ominous Destiny is filled up, she will enter the Baleful Shadowlord form. In this form, she will gain great DMG RES and deal more fatal attacks. Additionally, while she is in the Baleful Shadowlord form, active characters will lose Elemental Energy at intervals. Located at Narukami Island Shadowy Husk Three forms: Standard Bearer, Line Breaker, and Defender An enigmatic warrior of darkness. When their attacks hit a character defended by shields, they will obtain buffs at the cost of its HP.



Other Additions New Recipes Inazuma Shimura's: Sangayaki and Udon Noodles Yae Miko's specialty: "Fukuuchi Udon" New Namecards Celebration: Binge Vessel: Obtained from the "Of Drink A-Dreaming" event "Yae Miko: Kitsune Dreaming": Reward for reaching Friendship Lv. 10 with Yae Miko "Travel Notes: Awakening": Reward obtained via the BP system New Achievements added to the "Wonders of the World" category. New Furnishings Leisure Device: On the Pulse - Tubby created this furniture combination with great care out of an Activation Plate and two Target Ranges. Interact with the Activation Plate to start an archery game or to check game records. Once the game has started, the balloons that must be destroyed will appear within the two Target Ranges. Use this combination of mechanisms in close concert with other furnishings inside your abode to design various custom Bullseye Balloons maps similar to those featured in the Windblume Festival. Sub-Space Cabochon: In Soaring Flight - A Sub-Space Boulder that has the ability to ascend and descend. Its core is made of Plaustrite unique to Liyue which, after some cutting and polishing, has been made into an elegant lifting platform. Just step right on and it will rise, allowing you easy access to any other floating platforms. A certain time after you step off it, it will begin to descend again. New Living Being Coral Butterfly, which can be caught during the "Three Realms Gateway Offering" event. Wanderer's Advice is newly added to the weekly redeemable items in the Realm Depot. Dynamic Range and Output Settings newly added in Settings > Audio. Newly added icon hints to the Artifacts filtering interface. Adds the feature of adding Weapons at once to the Destruction System. Adds some prompts for loading screens. Spiral Abyss Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders changed to: All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG Bonus. All party members gain 30% Healing Bonus. Floor 12 Ley Line Disorders changed to: For this floor only, the ley line flow will be normal. Updated the monster lineup on Floors 11 – 12 of the Spiral Abyss. Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 2.5, the two Lunar Phases will be as follows: Phase I: Lightning Moon When opponents take Electro-Charged DMG, their Electro RES decreases by 10% for 10s. Max 4 stacks. Each stack's duration is independent. Each enemy can receive this effect once every 1.2s. Phase II: Godcall Moon When the active character's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Plunging Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts hit an opponent affected by Electro, a shockwave is created at that opponent's position, dealing True DMG. A shockwave may be produced in this manner every 2s. There will be no change to the reset times of the Spiral Abyss and Blessing of the Abyssal Moon. These remain the first and sixteenth days of each month, respectively.



Adjustments & Optimizations

System Optimizes weapon crafting order. Weapon crafting list will be sorted by weapon type. Optimizes the UI style of the new Books archive unlock hint. The top tab in the character Artifact page now supports scrolling by using a controller. Optimizes the filtering and sorting function of Artifacts. Optimizes the filter function of character Artifacts: a maximum of 2 affixes can now be selected. Optimizes the UI display style of the Resin replenishment pop-up window: Upon reaching the maximum number of times Original Resin can be replenished, the exchange button will turn gray (the button will disappear for controller controls). Optimizes the area of effects on some enemies after they are knocked down to provide a smoother gaming experience. Optimizes the guidance of some quests to reduce the difficulty of adventuring: adjusted the Adventure Rank requirement of the World Quest "When the Trail Goes Cold". After the adjustment, Travelers with an Adventure Rank of 22 or above can accept the quest. If your Adventure Rank is below 22 before Version 2.5, the quest objective "Talk to Katheryne" will disappear from the Quest Menu after the Version 2.5 update. You can accept this quest again after reaching the corresponding Adventure Rank. If your current quest objective is "Talk to Iris" or subsequent objectives, then your quest will not be affected after the version update.

Audio Adds option to adjust the dynamic range of audio in "Settings/Audio > Other Settings." Adds option to switch between stereo or surround sound in "Settings/Audio > Other Settings." Relevant devices are required to experience stereo or surround sound effects. Optimizes ambient sound and some sound effects. Optimizes the frequency of voice line triggers for some characters. Optimizes the Japanese and Korean voice-over for certain characters and quests. Replaces Oz's Chinese voice artist and replaces Oz's related voice-over.

Other The appearances of the NPCs Jean, Amber, Rosaria, and Mona will be adjusted to the Alternate Outfits in Version 2.5 and in the quests of previous versions. Removes cutscenes from previous events to reduce the size of the client. Starting from Version 2.5, the bitrate for new cutscenes on mobile will be adjusted to 25,000 kbps to streamline client size. Adjusts the height of the central stage disc in all levels on Floors 1 – 8 of the Spiral Abyss. Adds borders when moving the cursor with a controller in the Serenitea Pot editing menu. Optimizes the description text of the stored set in the Serenitea Pot. Optimizes some animations of the characters Ningguang and Lisa in the Character > Weapon interface. Adds dialogue to the Narukami Island region's Grand Narukami Shrine NPC Inagi Hitomi: after the dialogue, Travelers who have completed the World Quest "Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual" can obtain the Furnishing "A Mask". After the Version 2.5 update, the red dot of some announcements will only appear on the "Announcements" button and no longer displayed on the Paimon Menu in the top-left corner of the interface.



Bug Fixes