Genshin Impact Update 2.7 Brings A New Event And Five-Star Character

Genshin Impact Update 2.7 is now live, bringing new story quests and the Hydro character Yelan.

By

Comments

After a delay, Genshin Impact Update 2.7 is now live across all platforms, adding new story quests and a new five-star character, Yelan.

While the original release date was never announced, back in April Genshin Impact Update 2.7 was delayed for an unspecified amount of time. The update is now here, bringing new characters, banners, and story quests. The new five-star character is the "Valley Orchid" Yelan, a five-star Hydro bow user.

Yelan's elemental skill is Lingering Lifeline, which fires off a line that Yelan follows rapidly, hitting enemies along the path. When her movement ends, the lifeline explodes, along with the enemies marked along the path, dealing Hydro damage based on her Max HP. Yelan's elemental burst, Depth-Clarion Dice, deals Hydro damage in a large area and spawns an Exquisite Throw that deals extra damage when performing basic attacks. Yelan is available in the character event banner for the next three weeks.

The update also adds the four-star Electro character, Kuki Shinobu, who will be available in a later banner event. The launch of Update 2.7 also marks the start of the Perilous Trail event, where players must head to the Chasm and investigate its mysterious depths, earning a variety of free rewards. The update also includes the new story quest, Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act II - "Perilous Trail," as well as Act I of Yelan's story quest.

Check out our Genshin Impact character guide and the Millennial Mountains quest guide.

