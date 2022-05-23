Genshin Impact Update 2.7 Arrives On May 31, Adds New Characters And Events

After a brief delay, Genshin Impact's next substantial update has revealed a number of new features, events, and characters that'll be added to the game on May 31. The main draw of the Hidden Dreams in the Depths update will be the arrivial of two new characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, to the game's roster.

Previously teased by Hoyoverse, Yelan claims to be a Ministry of Civil Affairs employee in Inazuma--but she's probably a spy--who wields Hydro powers, and Kuki Shinobu operates as a high-voltage ninja and deputy commander of the Arataki gang.

For her elemental burst skill, Yelan can summon a die that deals coordinated Hydro attacks on top of regular attacks, and she benefits from a passive buff that allows aimed arrows charge faster and become more powerful when she's outside of combat. Lifeline can mark enemies so that they'll take additional damage when attacked.

Kuki Shinobu functions as a healer and warrior, using her elemental skill Sanctifying Ring to transfer a chunk of her health to allies up while also dealing damage to enemies. For her passive skills, Kuki gains an increased healing bonus while she is at low HP and additional rewards from Inazuma expeditions.

If you've been saving up some in-game currency, there'll be Wish Banner phase for each of the new characters and a new five-star Squa Simulacra weapon to spend some gems on trying to obtain. For anyone who manages to add Yelan to their roster, this weapon is designed to pair up with the secret agent.

New events include an archon quest in Perilous Trail, clearing out corruption from the Chasm in a refreshed return of A Muddy Bizarre Adventure, having a party in the Almighty Arataki Great, the Glorious Drumalong Festival, and building a robot for your Serenitea pot in Core of the Apparatus. For that event, players will need to collect materials as part of a small quest.

Finally, the livestream handed out a few codes for Primogems and Mora currency that are well worth redeeming before they expire:

LANVJSFUD6CM - 100 Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore DTNUKTWCC6D9 - 100 Primogems and 5x Adventurer's Experience

- 100 Primogems and 5x Adventurer's Experience HSNUKTXCCPWV - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

While HoYoVerse continues to work on Genshin Impact and its Switch port, the company is also expanding its IP with a brand-new game. Officially announced last week, Zenless Zone Zero will also be a free-to-play game that looks like a mix of cyberpunk action and Persona-inspired character development.