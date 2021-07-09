Genshin Impact Update 2.0 Travels To Inazuma On July 21

Developer MiHoYo has revealed more details on the next substantial update for Genshin Impact, which will launch on July 21, 2021. Titled The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia, players will be able to explore the new region of Inazuma and travel across a landscape where the weather changes quickly and drastically.

The lightning-themed Inazuma area consists of six main islands and a series of islets, with locations such as the Grand Narukami Shrine and Sacred Sakura on the mountain of Narukami Island scattered across the area. It's worth noting that for now only three of the six main islands of Inazuma will be accessible, but MiHoYo added that the available content will have a wealth of stories and secrets to uncover.

It's not all purple skies and sunshine though, as the islands are home to wandering samurais and even a new branch of the Fatui. New boss enemies will be added to the map for Travelers to challenge and obtain more rewards from them, while the Hypostasis family will see a new Pyro member joining. Having originally debuted in Genshin Impact Version 1.6, Maguu Kenki will also be found as a World Boss and a source for Character Level-Up Materials in Inazuma.

New companions coming to the game include Inazuma natives Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu. Ayaka is the daughter of the Yashiro Commission's Kamisato Clan who wields Cryo powers and a sword, Yoimiya is a five-star Pyro archer, and Sayu is a ninja who wields both a massive claymore and an Anemo Vision.

Genshin Impact's Inazuma location

Gallery

Lastly, cross-save function across PlayStation, PC, and mobile will be added in Version 2.0, as well as more refined character shading, haptic feedback support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, and more feature optimizations.

In case you've missed out on all the buzz since it launched last year, Genshin Impact is a free-to-play RPG that's currently available on PS4, PS5, Android, iOS, and PC. The game holds the record for being the fastest mobile game to earn $1 billion, doing so in less than six months.