Genshin Impact Update 2.0 Adds A New Region, Available Now

Genshin Impact Update 2.0, named the Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia, is now live across PS4, PS5, PC, iOS, and Android, adding a brand new region to the game. The 2.0 update adds in new characters, systems, and a new region.

One of the biggest additions in this update is the new region, Inazuma. The region will have three new areas available in version 2.0, Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island, all of which unlock once players hit Adventure Rank 30 and have completed the Archon Quest, Chapter Two, Act One, "The immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia." The Inazuma region will also get its own reputation system, in addition to Expeditions and Daily Commissions.

Hello, Travelers!

Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" is now online!

— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 21, 2021

The update also adds in new characters, including the five-star Frostflake Heron Kamisato Ayaka, a cryo sword wielder, and five-star Frolicking Flames Yoimiya, a pyro bow user. The update also includes other characters and brand-new weapons to collect.

There is also a brand-new event to celebrate the launch of the new update. The Thunder Sojourn event takes place runs through August 8, with the event shop staying live until August 16. During the event, players can gather Thunder Pellets and Thunder Crystals by completing various challenges across Inazuma. The items can be used to obtain the character Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean Beidou along with other rewards.

You can read the full patch notes--which is too long to list here--on Genshin Impact's official website: part one, part two, and part three.

Below is a section of the full patch notes:

New System in Inazuma

Sacred Sakura

Offer the Electro Sigils you obtain during your various adventures in Inazuma to the Sacred Sakura to raise your Sacred Sakura's Favor Level and gain valuable items in return. You will receive upgrades to your Electrogranum's level at certain levels of the Sacred Sakura's Favor, which will enhance their abilities.

Sacred Sakura System Unlock Criteria:

• Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above and complete the quest "Ritou Escape Plan."

Electrograna

These miraculous spirits are called Electrograna. They spawn from Thunder Sakura Boughs and grant the protection of Electro.

Electrograna have various powers. Carry them with you to travel rapidly using Thunder Spheres, traverse Thunder Barriers, and even withstand Balethunder. You can offer Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura at the Grand Narukami Shrine to enhance Electrogranum strength.

The powerful Electrograna will even aid Travelers they connect with in fighting against their foes.

Inazuma Reputation System

Inazuma Reputation Unlock Criteria:

• Complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia"

• Complete the quest "The Commission's Commission"

By interacting with certain NPCs in Inazuma, you will be able to accept requests to complete and increase your Reputation. As your Reputation Level increases, you will unlock various Reputation Rewards!

In addition, Expeditions, Daily Commissions, and other new content will also be added in Inazuma.

Inazuma Daily Commissions Unlock Criteria:

• Complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia"

• Complete the quest "Katheryne in Inazuma"

New Gameplay in Inazuma

Thunder Sakura Boughs

Sometimes in Inazuma you will come across Thunder Sakura Boughs, from which you can acquire Electrograna that last for a certain duration.

Thunder Barriers

A kind of impenetrable shield known in Inazuma as a Thunder Barrier.

For some mysterious reason, receiving the acknowledgment of Electrograna and carrying them with you allows you to pass through some such barriers unimpeded.

Balethunder

Some regions in Inazuma are affected by high levels of Electro concentration. While in these regions, you will gradually lose HP. This phenomenon is known as Balethunder.

Use Electrograna to protect yourself against the harmful effects of Balethunder.

Thunder Spheres

This strange entity is known as a Thunder Sphere. It is a common sight in Inazuma. Characters who wield Electro power or who are looked after by Inazuma can use it to move around at lightning speed.

Characters carrying an Electrogranum or affected by Electro in proximity to a Thunder Sphere can move towards it at great speed.

New gameplay mechanisms added in Inazuma also include Thunderstones, Lightning Strike Probes, Discharge Stones, and Cumulation Stones.