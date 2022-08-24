Genshin Impact - Tighnari's Ascension Materials Farming Guide

Become one with the forest.

Tighnari is a Dendro bow user who's joined the game in version 3.0. He's the new main banner character and he's currently the only five-star Dendro character as well. Collei is free, but you may want to get Tighnari too if you're near the in-game pity, simply to take advantage of Dendro Resonance. If you plan to level up Tighnari, these are the required materials.

Ascension Materials

AscensionNagadus EmeraldNilotpala LotusFungi DropsMajestic Hooked BeakMora
11 Nagadus Emerald Sliver33 Fungal Spores020,000
23 Nagadus Emerald Fragments1015 Fungal Spores240,000
36 Nagadus Emerald Fragments2012 Luminescent Pollen460,000
43 Nagadus Emerald Chunks3018 Luminescent Pollen880,000
56 Nagadus Emerald Chunks4512 Crystalline Cyst Dust12100,000
66 Nagadus Emerald Gemstones6024 Crystalline Cyst Dust20120,000
Level 80 Total
  • 1 Nagadus Emerald
    Sliver
  • 9 Nagadus Emerald
    Fragments
  • 9 Nagadus Emerald
    Chunks
108
  • 18 Fungal Spores
  • 30 Luminescent Pollen
  • 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust
26300,000
Level 90 Total
  • 1 Nagadus Emerald
    Sliver
  • 9 Nagadus Emerald
    Fragments
  • 9 Nagadus Emerald
    Chunks
  • 6 Nagadus Emerald
    Gemstones
168
  • 18 Fungal Spores
  • 30 Luminescent Pollen
  • 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust
46420,000

Nagadus Emerald

Like Collei, the majority of Tighnari's ascension materials can be found in the new region, Sumeru. Nagadus Emerald is a stone that drops from the new normal boss, Jadeplume Terrorshroom. The creature is located in the northwest corner of Sumeru and can easily be found if you interact with the nearby Statue of the Seven to reveal that section of the map. You can also convert other elemental stones into Nagadus Emerald by using an alchemy station.

Nilotpala Lotus

The Nilotpala Lotus is a new plant that's native to Sumeru. It's mostly found in and around the Lokapala Jungle to the northeast and the Avidya Forest nearby. The lotus only blooms at night near water though, so keep that in mind when searching for it. Here's a screenshot of the HoYoverse interactive map showing where to look for yellow the plant.

Most Nilotpala Lotus plants are in northeastern Sumeru.
Most Nilotpala Lotus plants are in northeastern Sumeru.

Fungi Drops

These monster drops come from new enemies introduced in the 3.0 update. Every single type of fungus enemy in Sumeru will drop these items at different rarities depending on their level. They can be found all over the region, but you can use the Adventurer Handbook to find the exact locations for these enemies.

Majestic Hooked Beak

Majestic Hooked Beaks are boss drops that come from the new Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal boss. Farm the boss to get both the beaks and Nagadus Emeralds at the same time to save some time. Collei also needs both of those items to ascend, so it's worth grinding if you like both characters.

Talent Materials

Talent LevelFungi DropsTalent BooksBoss DropsCrownMora
1-> 26 Fungal Spores3 Teachings of Admonition 12,500
2 -> 33 Luminescent Pollen2 Guides to Admonition 17,500
3 -> 44 Luminescent Pollen4 Guides to Admonition 25,000
4 -> 56 Luminescent Pollen6 Guides to Admonition 30,000
5 -> 69 Luminescent Pollen9 Guides to Admonition 37,500
6 -> 74 Crystalline Cyst Dust4 Philosophies of Admonition1 Meaning of Aeons 120,000
7 -> 86 Crystalline Cyst Dust9 Philosophies of Admonition1 Meaning of Aeons 260,000
8 -> 99 Crystalline Cyst Dust12 Philosophies of Admonition2 Meanings of Aeons 450,000
9 -> 1012 Crystalline Cyst Dust16 Philosophies of Admonition2 Meanings of Aeons1 Crown of Insight700,000
8 -> 9 Total
  • 6 Fungal Spores
  • 22 Luminescent Pollen
  • 19 Crystalline Cyst Dust
  • 3 Teachings of Admonition
  • 21 Guides to Admonition
  • 22 Philosophies of Admonition
4 Meanings of Aeons 952,500
9 -> 10 Total
  • 6 Fungal Spores
  • 22 Luminescent Pollen
  • 31 Crystalline Cyst Dust
  • 3 Teachings of Admonition
  • 21 Guides to Admonition
  • 38 Philosophies of Admonition
6 Meanings of Aeons1 Crown of Insight1,652,500

Talent Books

Tighnari's Talent Books come from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain, just like Collei's. However, unlike Collei's, the Admonition books can only be farmed on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The Steeple of Ignorance is located north of Sumeru City, next to Chatrakam Cave.

Meaning of Aeons

Meaning of Aeons is an item that drops from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss found underneath Narukami Shrine in Inazuma. The boss is only available to fight after Raiden Shogun's second story quest, Transient Dreams, is completed. Once again, Collei also needs materials from this boss, so you'll be farming for the both of them by fighting her.

Crown of Insight

Crowns of Insight are usually only awarded upon the completion of main story missions like Perilous Trail, or major limited-time events like the recent Summertime Odyssey. These items are so rare that players typically save them for their strongest main DPS characters, or whichever characters they like the most.

