Genshin Impact - Tighnari's Ascension Materials Farming Guide

Tighnari is a Dendro bow user who's joined the game in version 3.0. He's the new main banner character and he's currently the only five-star Dendro character as well. Collei is free, but you may want to get Tighnari too if you're near the in-game pity, simply to take advantage of Dendro Resonance. If you plan to level up Tighnari, these are the required materials.

Ascension Materials

Ascension Nagadus Emerald Nilotpala Lotus Fungi Drops Majestic Hooked Beak Mora 1 1 Nagadus Emerald Sliver 3 3 Fungal Spores 0 20,000 2 3 Nagadus Emerald Fragments 10 15 Fungal Spores 2 40,000 3 6 Nagadus Emerald Fragments 20 12 Luminescent Pollen 4 60,000 4 3 Nagadus Emerald Chunks 30 18 Luminescent Pollen 8 80,000 5 6 Nagadus Emerald Chunks 45 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust 12 100,000 6 6 Nagadus Emerald Gemstones 60 24 Crystalline Cyst Dust 20 120,000 Level 80 Total 1 Nagadus Emerald

Sliver

Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald

Fragments

Fragments 9 Nagadus Emerald

Chunks 108 18 Fungal Spores

30 Luminescent Pollen

12 Crystalline Cyst Dust 26 300,000 Level 90 Total 1 Nagadus Emerald

Sliver

Sliver 9 Nagadus Emerald

Fragments

Fragments 9 Nagadus Emerald

Chunks

Chunks 6 Nagadus Emerald

Gemstones 168 18 Fungal Spores

30 Luminescent Pollen

36 Crystalline Cyst Dust 46 420,000

Nagadus Emerald

Like Collei, the majority of Tighnari's ascension materials can be found in the new region, Sumeru. Nagadus Emerald is a stone that drops from the new normal boss, Jadeplume Terrorshroom. The creature is located in the northwest corner of Sumeru and can easily be found if you interact with the nearby Statue of the Seven to reveal that section of the map. You can also convert other elemental stones into Nagadus Emerald by using an alchemy station.

Nilotpala Lotus

The Nilotpala Lotus is a new plant that's native to Sumeru. It's mostly found in and around the Lokapala Jungle to the northeast and the Avidya Forest nearby. The lotus only blooms at night near water though, so keep that in mind when searching for it. Here's a screenshot of the HoYoverse interactive map showing where to look for yellow the plant.

Most Nilotpala Lotus plants are in northeastern Sumeru.

Fungi Drops

These monster drops come from new enemies introduced in the 3.0 update. Every single type of fungus enemy in Sumeru will drop these items at different rarities depending on their level. They can be found all over the region, but you can use the Adventurer Handbook to find the exact locations for these enemies.

Majestic Hooked Beak

Majestic Hooked Beaks are boss drops that come from the new Jadeplume Terrorshroom normal boss. Farm the boss to get both the beaks and Nagadus Emeralds at the same time to save some time. Collei also needs both of those items to ascend, so it's worth grinding if you like both characters.

Talent Materials

Talent Level Fungi Drops Talent Books Boss Drops Crown Mora 1-> 2 6 Fungal Spores 3 Teachings of Admonition 12,500 2 -> 3 3 Luminescent Pollen 2 Guides to Admonition 17,500 3 -> 4 4 Luminescent Pollen 4 Guides to Admonition 25,000 4 -> 5 6 Luminescent Pollen 6 Guides to Admonition 30,000 5 -> 6 9 Luminescent Pollen 9 Guides to Admonition 37,500 6 -> 7 4 Crystalline Cyst Dust 4 Philosophies of Admonition 1 Meaning of Aeons 120,000 7 -> 8 6 Crystalline Cyst Dust 9 Philosophies of Admonition 1 Meaning of Aeons 260,000 8 -> 9 9 Crystalline Cyst Dust 12 Philosophies of Admonition 2 Meanings of Aeons 450,000 9 -> 10 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust 16 Philosophies of Admonition 2 Meanings of Aeons 1 Crown of Insight 700,000 8 -> 9 Total 6 Fungal Spores

22 Luminescent Pollen

19 Crystalline Cyst Dust 3 Teachings of Admonition

21 Guides to Admonition

22 Philosophies of Admonition 4 Meanings of Aeons 952,500 9 -> 10 Total 6 Fungal Spores

22 Luminescent Pollen

31 Crystalline Cyst Dust 3 Teachings of Admonition

21 Guides to Admonition

38 Philosophies of Admonition 6 Meanings of Aeons 1 Crown of Insight 1,652,500

Talent Books

Tighnari's Talent Books come from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain, just like Collei's. However, unlike Collei's, the Admonition books can only be farmed on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays. The Steeple of Ignorance is located north of Sumeru City, next to Chatrakam Cave.

Meaning of Aeons

Meaning of Aeons is an item that drops from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss found underneath Narukami Shrine in Inazuma. The boss is only available to fight after Raiden Shogun's second story quest, Transient Dreams, is completed. Once again, Collei also needs materials from this boss, so you'll be farming for the both of them by fighting her.

Crown of Insight

Crowns of Insight are usually only awarded upon the completion of main story missions like Perilous Trail, or major limited-time events like the recent Summertime Odyssey. These items are so rare that players typically save them for their strongest main DPS characters, or whichever characters they like the most.