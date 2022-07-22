Genshin Impact - The Discarded Insignia World Quest Guide

A number of new world quests and puzzles will appear on the Golden Apple Archipelago once you've completed the main mirage-related questline in Genshin Impact's version 2.8 Summertime Odyssey event. This particular world quest is called The Discarded Insignia, and we're here to guide you through it.

How to Start The Discarded Insignia Quest

Go to Minacious Isle after you've finished up Mona's mirage storyline and put the Crystalline Cores in the Fatui machine. Then, change the isle back to its original form by interacting with one of the circular pools that you used to enter Mona's mirage.

When Minacious Isle is back in its original form, go to the location in the first image below and climb up above the pool of water until you find an Electrohammer Vanguard. Speak to him to start the quest.

Gallery Electrohammer Vanguard on Minacious Isle

Old Insignia Location

The Electrohammer Vanguard is looking for an Old Insignia item that you'll need to find. It's on the beach at Pudding Isle, to the northeast of your current location. We've marked the spot with a red circle on the map below. The item itself will look like a glowing marker in the water.

Gallery Old Insignia Location on Pudding Isle

Elemental Pillar Puzzle

Once you've returned the Old Insignia to the Electrohammer Vanguard, drop down to the pool below–it's time to solve a puzzle. Activate the elemental pillars in the following order to open up a portal: Cryo, Anemo, Pyro, then Hydro. Then, use Anemo on the pinwheel found between the Cryo and Hydro pillars to float up and enter the newly opened portal.

Elemental pillar puzzle on Minacious Isle

You'll be teleported to another island along with Electrohammer Vanguard, Chevka. Speak to him and follow the quest marker to find his teammate, Yakov. The quest will then task you with finding the other members of Chevka's team, starting with one on Broken Isle. Follow the quest marker once again to find a Mirror Maiden on Broken Isle, ending The Discarded Insignia and starting a new quest called The Misplaced Photo. Though, if you've already completed that one, you'll get the A Misplaced Conch world quest instead.