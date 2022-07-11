Genshin Impact Teyvat Interlude Teaser Shows A Villain Meetup

Genshin Impact's new Teyvat Chapter Interlude teaser opens in Snezhnaya, with most of the Fatui gathered to mourn the fallen Signora. This is the first time we've formally seen almost all of the Fatui Harbringers gathered together in one place, and it's essentially a villain meetup.

The voiceover implies the organization is still very serious about stealing Gnosis from Archons. "We will seize authority from the Gods," one character says, which leaves much food-for-thought on exactly what the Fatui are trying to accomplish.

The Fatui's motivations have mostly been shrouded in secrecy so far, as well as what the Tsarita hopes to accomplish, so this may be a hint that we'll see more of what the organization has up-their-sleeve in future updates. The teaser also touches on what Scaramouche, who is absent from the funeral, is up to. He's trying to conquer the Divine Gaze and is still on a mission to obtain Raiden Shogun's Gnosis.

At the end, Collei, a new character from Sumeru, has a dream about a burning great tree--an event which Dottore calls a "little experiment in 'blasmephy.'"

Genshin Impact's 2.8 update drops on Wednesday, July 13. The 2.8 Genshin Impact trailer shows that the update is summertime-themed, and the islands from last summer will also be back, but with a new story and main cast. Kazuha and a new character, Heizou, will also be part of the update.