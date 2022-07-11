Genshin Impact - Shikanoin Heizou's Ascension Materials Farming Guide

Hope you like Treasure Hoarders.

Shikanoin Heizou will be joining the Genshin Impact roster as the newest four-star character when the 2.8 update goes live on July 13. He’s an Anemo catalyst user who prefers hand-to-fand combat over the floaty, magical movements that often define catalyst-wielding characters. He also happens to be a detective, which is an interesting tidbit that doesn’t necessarily affect his gameplay.

He will appear on the same banner as Kazuha during the first half of version 2.8, so that’s the banner to pull on if you’re in desperate need of an Anemo party member.

Heizou’s ascension and talent materials can be found all across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma, and we’ve laid out all of the items that you’ll need to collect.

Ascension Materials

AscensionVayuda TurqoiseOnikabutoInsigniasRunic FangMora
11 Vayuda Turqoise Sliver33 Treasure Hoarder Insignias020,000
23 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments1015 Treasure Hoarder Insignias240,000
36 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments2012 Silver Raven Insignias460,000
43 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks3018 Silver Raven Insignias880,000
56 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks4512 Golden Raven Insignias12100,000
66 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones6024 Golden Raven Insignias20120,000
Level 80 Total
  • 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
  • 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments
  • 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks
108
  • 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias
  • 30 Silver Raven Insignias
  • 12 Golden Raven Insignia
26300,000
Level 90 Total
  • 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
  • 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragments
  • 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunks
  • 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones
168
  • 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignias
  • 30 Silver Raven Insignias
  • 36 Golden Raven Insignia
46420,000

Vayuda Turquoise

The Vayuda Turquoise Slivers, Fragments, and Chunks can be earned by farming the Anemo Hypostasis normal boss, Maguu Kenki normal boss, or Stormterror weekly boss. The only other way to obtain these items is to go to an alchemy station and craft them, or convert other ascension materials into the ones you need.

Onikabuto

Onikabuto are beetles that can be found on the sides of trees or on top of rocks in Inazuma. They inhabit several of the nation’s islands. In an effort to make this as clear as possible, here’s a screenshot from Teyvat Interactive Map that shows their locations:

Onikabuto locations in Inazuma
Onikabuto locations in Inazuma

Insignias

Insignias can be found all over Teyvat, as groups of Treasure Hoarders roam all three current major regions. Here are two more screenshots from Teyvat Interactive Map showing where you can look for these enemies in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma.

Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2
Treasure Hoarder locations in Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma

Runic Fang

Runic Fangs are newer items that drop from the Ruin Serpent normal boss located inside the Serpent’s Cave section of The Chasm: Underground Mines. This is the new area found beneath the surface of Liyue. If you’re having trouble defeating the boss, or even finding it, we’ve got a Ruin Serpent guide that’ll help out.

Talent Ascension Materials

Talent LevelInsigniasTalent BooksBoss DropsCrownMora
1-> 26 Treasure Hoarder Insignias3 Teachings of Transience 12,500
2 -> 33 Silver Raven Insignias2 Guides to Transience 17,500
3 -> 44 Silver Raven Insignias4 Guides to Transience 25,000
4 -> 56 Silver Raven Insignias6 Guides to Transience 30,000
5 -> 69 Silver Raven Insignias9 Guides to Transience 37,500
6 -> 74 Golden Raven Insignias4 Philosophies of Transience1 Meaning of Aeons 120,000
7 -> 86 Golden Raven Insignias9 Philosophies of Transience1 Meaning of Aeons 260,000
8 -> 99 Golden Raven Insignias12 Philosophies of Transience2 Meaning of Aeons 450,000
9 -> 1012 Golden Raven Insignias16 Philosophies of Transience2 Meaning of Aeons1 Crown of Insight700,000
8 -> 9 Total
  • 6 Treasure Hoarder Insignias
  • 22 Silver Raven Insignias
  • 19 Gold Raven Insignias
  • 3 Teachings of Transience
  • 21 Guides to Transience
  • 22 Philosophies of Transience
4 Meaning of Aeons 952,500
9 -> 10 Total
  • 6 Treasure Hoarder Insignias
  • 22 Silver Raven Insignias
  • 31 Gold Raven Insignias
  • 3 Teachings of Transience
  • 21 Guides to Transience
  • 38 Philosophies of Transience
6 Meaning of Aeons1 Crown of Insight1,652,500

Talent Books

Heizou’s Talent Books can be farmed from the Violet Court Domain, which is located directly to the west of Inazuma City, on Kannazuka. You can find the exact location by looking inside the Adventurer’s Handbook. Though, it’s important to note that the Transience Books are only available to earn on Mondays and Thursdays, so plan that farming time accordingly.

Meaning of Aeons

The Meaning of Aeons is a relatively new item that drops from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss. The boss fight has you take on the shogun’s artificial body – the same one that appears in the Raiden Shogun’s second story quest, Transient Dreams. The quest needs to be completed to unlock this weekly boss.

Crown of Insight

Crowns are items that have been around since the earliest versions of the game, and they’re still quite rare. They’re often obtained as rewards for completing major, limited-time events like Lantern Rite or Perilous Trail, for example. In most cases, you’ll want to crown the main DPS on a team to provide a meaningful stat boost in combat, but that’s not to say you can’t simply crown your favorite characters as well.

