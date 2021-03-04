Genshin Impact Made $874 Million From Microtransactions In First 5 Months

Genshin Impact's mobile edition is an absolute juggernaut, as Sensor Tower is reporting that the game brought in around $874 million from its microtransactions since launch at the end of September 2020.

Genshin Impact is a success globally, as it ranks third in terms of revenue on iOS and Google Play, only trailing Tencent's Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile, both of which have made over $1 billion from microtransactions over the past five months.

Genshin Impact's $874 million outpaces the amount of money that Pokemon Go and Roblox made on mobile over the past five months, but those games are considerably older.

Genshin Impact is, however, the highest-grossing mobile RPG worldwide. It brings in around $175 million each month from microtransactions.

These results do not capture the full extent of Genshin Impact's success, as the game is also available on PS4 and PC. Also bear in mind that all of these numbers are estimates that come from SensorTower and not directly from the developer.

In terms of geography, Genshin Impact makes the most money in China, where it's generated $253 million so far. Japan is the second-biggest market for the game ($237 million), while the US ranks third with $162 million so far. iOS is the bigger platform for Genshin Impact, with revenue on Apple's store coming to $521 million compared to $352 million on Android.

Mobile is a massive category in gaming. Electronic Arts has said mobile is bigger than PC and console, which is why the company spent more than $2 billion to acquire the developers of Kim Kardashian's hit mobile game. EA also recently announced six new FIFA mobile games.

Mobile is also hugely important to Activision Blizzard, which spent $5.9 billion to acquire Candy Crush developer King. Activision Blizzard makes most of its money from mobile, which is why it may develop new mobile games based on every one of its franchises.