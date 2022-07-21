Genshin Impact - Klee Abilities, Artifacts, and Team Comp Guide

Klee is one of the earliest five-star additions to the Genshin Impact roster and she's still a good Pyro main DPS for those who are looking for a bit more firepower in their teams. She's a catalyst user who specializes in area-of-effect damage thanks to her explosive abilities. Here's what you need to know about her builds, including her best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Abilities

Elemental Skill - Jumpy Dumpty

Klee throws out a Jumpy Dumpty bomb that bounces three times, then explodes. Each bounce deals AoE Pyro damage. This skill has two charges, meaning two Jumpy Dumpties can be thrown with separate cooldowns . Jumpy Dumpty explodes into small mines that explode on contact with an enemy, or after a short amount of time has passed. These also deal AoE Pyro damage.

.

Elemental Burst - Sparks 'n' Splash

Klee continuously summons Sparks 'n' Splash bombs to attack nearby enemies, dealing AoE Pyro damage. This barrage of bombs will initially last for 10 seconds, but the duration can increase as Talents are leveled up.



Passive Talents

Klee's Pounding Surprise passive gives her a 50% chance to gain an Explosive Spark whenever she deals damage with either Jumpy Dumpty or a normal attack. Using a charged attack consumes the Explosive Spark, which causes it to deal an extra 50% damage without using any stamina .

. The Sparkling Burst passive gives two Elemental Energy to all party members whenever Klee lands a critical hit with her charged attack.

Best Artifact Stats

Klee's Talent menu

Klee is a main DPS through and through, which means that you'll want to focus on stats that increase her damage. Stats like ATK%, Crit Rate/Dmg, and, of course, Pyro Dmg will help Klee hit as hard as possible.

If you can get used to her explosive style of play, she can lead your team to victory in most encounters. Learning to mix her normal attacks and charged attacks with proper cancels to maximize damage alongside her Jumpy Dumpty can take some practice.

Artifact Suggested Main Stat Suggested Substats Flower HP ATK%, Crit Rate, Crit Dmg, Energy Recharge Feather ATK ATK%, Crit Rate, Crit Dmg, Energy Recharge Sands ATK% Crit Rate, Crit Dmg, Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery Goblet Pyro Dmg Bonus ATK%, Crit Rate, Crit Dmg, Energy Recharge Circlet Crit Rate or Crit Dmg ATK%, Crit Rate/Dmg, Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery

ATK% is one of the most important stats for Klee, alongside whichever Crit stat you need more of in your build. Elemental Mastery is useful, but not as necessary because of how quickly Klee applies Pyro. She'll often apply it so fast that a reaction will happen and Klee will continue to cause explosions past that point, which is why ATK is more important.

Best Artifact Set

Klee with the full Crimson Witch of Flames artifact set

Crimson Witch of Flames

Two-Piece Set: 15% bonus to Pyro damage.

Four-Piece Set: Increases Overloaded and Burning damage by 40%. Also, increases Vaporize and Melt damage by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the two-piece set bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10 seconds, and can stack three times.

This artifact set provides a ton of extra Pyro-related damage in a variety of different ways, which is perfect for Klee. It buffs standard Pyro damage along with all of the relevant elemental reactions. If you don't need the elemental reaction buffs, a two-piece Gladiator's Finale can provide an extra 18% ATK buff next to the two-piece Crimson Witch of Flames bonus.

Best Weapons

Klee does best with weapons that grant her either Crit Dmg or Crit Rate to compliment the high ATK that should come from your artifacts. Though, ATK% is also great if you've gotten lucky and don't need the extra Crit numbers. Here are three strong options for Klee that work for both free-to-play players and those who like to spend a bit here and there. It should be noted that Dodoco Tales is a great option but I've excluded it because it was a timed, event-exclusive weapon that's no longer available at the time of writing.

Klee using the Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds catalyst

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Main Stat: Crit Rate

Effect: Increases movement speed by 10%. Also, when in battle, the wielder gains a 6/8/10/12/14% Elemental Dmg bonus every four seconds. This effect can stack up to four times and it lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

The Crit Rate boost from this five-star catalyst is amazing for Klee's play style. Not only does it increase her damage output, but it also provides more chances for her passive to activate, giving teammates energy for every charged attack Crit. The stacking Elemental Dmg bonus is the cherry on top.

The Widsith

Main Stat: Crit Dmg

Effect: The wielder will gain a random song for 10 seconds every time they take the field. This can happen once every 30 seconds and each song has a different effect. The Recitative song increases base ATK by 60/75/90/105/120%. The Aria increases all Elemental Dmg by 48/60/72/84/96%. And, finally, the Interlude increases Elemental Mastery by 240/300/360/420/480.

The Widsith is a four-star weapon that covers Crit Dmg for those who need more of the stat. Its effect also grants one of three random buffs that can all be useful for Klee. This is especially true for the Recitative song that boosts ATK.

Mappa Mare

Main Stat: Elemental Mastery

Effect: Causing an elemental reaction grants an 8/10/12/14/16% Elemental Dmg bonus for 10 seconds. This effect can stack twice.

The Mappa Mare is a free four-star catalyst that can be crafted by any blacksmith using materials from weekly bosses. It provides an Elemental Mastery boost and another decent bump to Klee's Elemental Dmg, as long as she can trigger a reaction consistently.

Team Comps

Klee works best with characters who can support her from the sidelines, so to speak. She does well in teams that have her focusing on Vaporize and Melt reactions. Overload teams aren't the best idea simply because the explosive knockback can make it difficult for Klee to continue her attack chains. Though, if you're having trouble hitting enemies in general, using Anemo support can be the solution.

Team comp for a Pyro main DPS

Here are a few examples of team compositions for Klee:

Expensive team comps:

Klee, Kazuha, Mona, Jean

Klee, Venti, Yelan, Bennett

Klee, Ganyu, Mona, Diona

Klee, Kazuha, Venti, Xingqiu

Budget team comps:

Klee, Bennett, Xingqiu, Sucrose

Klee, Xiangling, Sucrose, Barbara

Klee, Xingqiu, Diona, Xiangling

Klee, Bennett, Kaeya, Xingqiu

Klee can be a fun addition to your roster if you ever feel like dealing Pyro damage in the most chaotic way possible. She takes a bit of time to get used to, with all her bombs, mines, and fiery explosions, but she makes for a solid main DPS on a number of teams.